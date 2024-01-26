Korean Church seeks prevention of tragedies like Halloween crush

159 people, mostly youth, died in the stampede during a Halloween party at Seoul’s Itaewon district on Oct. 29, 2022

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul is seen with family members of the victims of 2022 Halloween stampede during a meeting in Seoul on Jan. 24. (Photo: Archdiocese of Seoul)

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul met with family members of the victims of the 2022 Halloween stampede and called for measures to prevent such tragedies in future.

Archbishop Chung made his remarks at a meeting with 10 members of the Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Association at the national capital on Jan. 24, reported archdiocesan news portal Good News.

"We need to take measures to prevent such pain and tragedy from repeating," Chung said.

Chung added that he would “find a way to convey the will” of the bereaved parents who had been campaigning to unravel the cause of the disaster and hold those accountable for the disaster.

"No words will comfort the bereaved families, but we are with them in prayer,” Chung emphasized.

Tens of thousands of partygoers – mostly in their 20s and 30s – had poured into a narrow, sloping alleyway between bars and clubs. The lack of an effective crowd control system has been blamed as the prime reason for the tragedy.

The incident sparked widespread outrage across the nation over crowd control failure and raised questions over who was responsible for the tragedy.

Earlier this month, Kim Kwang-ho, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, was charged with professional negligence resulting in injury or death, by a court in Seoul, AFP reported.

Lee Jeong-min, chair of the steering committee of the bereaved families’ association said that he had come to meet Chung to find some relief, Good News reported.

Lee said that his “mind and body were exhausted,” and he wanted to seek support from the archdiocese for the group’s cause.

"All we ask is to know the cause of why our children are like that, but that part is constantly distorted, and it is very frustrating and difficult,” Lee said.

Earlier Lawmakers had promoted outlandish conspiracies: one claimed the crowd crush was caused by vegetable oil poured on the ground by opposition-linked labor union operatives, while another insinuated the deaths were due to illegal drugs, AFP reported.

The families of Itaewon victims have also faced online bullying from right-wing trollers who launched a coordinated attack, accusing the families of being profiteers out for compensation, or anti-government forces.

Father Chung Young-jin secretary general of the archdiocese, Father Yoon Byung-gil, Director of the Social Pastoral Bureau, and Father Choi Kwang-hee, director of the Cultural Promotion Bureau were among others who attended the meeting.

Michael Yoo Hyung-woo, vice chair of the steering committee of the bereaved families’ association pointed out that finding the cause of the disaster can help plan the upcoming 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, Good News reported.

“It [World Youth Day] is an event that cannot be held without the help of the government," Yoo said.

“I hope that we can accurately clarify this tragedy and overcome it well so that we can prepare well for an event that welcomes the youth of the world,” Yoo added.

The group also suggested screening the movie “I Know the Star,” produced by it at the Myeongdong Cathedral and requested a “Holy Mass for the Socially Disadvantaged” at the Cathedral.

Chung assured the group that he would review and consider the request in consultation with the priests involved.

The prelate and the other priests who were present for the meeting prayed for the families and blessed them.

