News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Church renews opposition to discharge from Fukushima plant

A report released in April found radioactive contamination in foodstuffs, marine, agriculture and livestock products

Korean Church renews opposition to discharge from Fukushima plant

The contaminated water from the quake-hit Fukushima nuclear plant is stored in large tanks. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 29, 2023 12:48 PM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2023 12:55 PM GMT

Catholic groups in South Korea have reiterated their strong opposition to the Japanese government’s decision to discharge contaminated water from the quake-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Catholic bishops’ Ecological Environment Committee, Justice and Peace Committee and 42 diocesan organizations from across the country issued a joint statement to raise their voice against dumping of the radioactive water in the ocean, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported June 28.

In the statement issued on June 26, the church groups said that they are extremely concerned as the dumping plan is “just around the corner” despite stiff opposition from many quarters including environmentalists, scientists, fishing communities, and church groups.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

The statement warned that "the most serious radioactive leakage accident in human history is currently underway."

The groups also dismissed the Japanese government’s continuous claim that “the contamination caused by the radioactive leak is calming down and that the Fukushima area is safe.”

Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was badly damaged by a massive tsunami and earthquake in 2011.

The authorities used millions of tons of water to cool down the plant amid a feared nuclear discharge that was eventually averted.

Following years of debate over the disposal, the Japanese government decided to release the treated water into the sea.

The initial plan was to start releasing the water in 2022 but a final decision is pending.

Most of the radioactive isotopes have been removed using a complex filtration process. But one isotope, tritium, cannot be removed, so water has been stored in huge tanks that were expected to be filled up by 2022, the BBC reported.

Korean Catholic groups also regretted that the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) which managed the plant, did not properly disclose detail of emissions since the disaster.

They cited a report titled the “Analysis Report on Radioactive Contamination of Japanese Agricultural and Livestock Products” released by the Citizens' Radiation Monitoring Center and the Korea Federation for Environmental Movements in April this year.

The report found a wide range of radioactive contamination in foodstuffs, including 5.3% of marine products, 21.1% of agricultural products, and 2.6% of livestock products.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) examined contaminated water and warned about risks that still exist, CBPC reported.

The agency says the authorities would dump contaminated water through the multi-nuclide removal facility, ALPS, but only nine types of radioactive isotopes would be inspected due to technical and cost problems.

Korean church groups said they are concerned that “the dumping of radioactively contaminated water from Fukushima could not shake the anxiety that it might cause widespread radioactive contamination in the Pacific Ocean, including our sea.”

The groups suggest that radioactively contaminated water from Fukushima could be stored for a long period of time by using a large-capacity storage tank.

The Ecological Environment Committee urged that contaminated water be stored on land rather than dumped into the sea and look for possible conversion to eco-friendly renewable energy.

It also called on the Japanese government to maintain transparency by disclosing all data related to the Fukushima plant.  

In 2021, Korean and Japanese bishops issued a joint statement to voice their opposition to the release of Fukushima plant water into the sea.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Church renews opposition to discharge from Fukushima plant Korean Church renews opposition to discharge from Fukushima plant
Catechists defy poverty, violence in restive Bangladesh hills Catechists defy poverty, violence in restive Bangladesh hills
Family seeks mercy for Filipino death convict in Indonesia Family seeks mercy for Filipino death convict in Indonesia
Mob goes berserk at building site of Indian Catholic school Mob goes berserk at building site of Indian Catholic school
Police told to remove their blockade of Indian Catholic school Police told to remove their blockade of Indian Catholic school
Holy Spirit guides Christians toward unity, pope says Holy Spirit guides Christians toward unity, pope says
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Thanjavur

Diocese of Thanjavur

The diocese covers a land area of 9,583 square kilometers and includes the entire civil districts of Thanjavur,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian is Latin rite pre-diocesan jurisdiction of the Catholic Church with seat

Read more
Diocese of Yongnian

Diocese of Yongnian

Pope Pius XI established apostolic prefecture Yongnian on May 24, 1929. It was raised as an apostolic vicariate on

Read more
Diocese of Jashpur

Diocese of Jashpur

The diocesan territory stretches over 4,570 square kilometres and covers the Jashpur civil district of the newly formed

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.