News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Church remembers Halloween tragedy victims

Church leaders, family members call for truth and justice for Itaewon stampede victims one year on

Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Yu Gyeong-chon of Seoul, apostolic vicar for social ministry of Seoul archdiocese, comforts the bereaved families of the Itaewon tragedy victims on Oct. 29 at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.

Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Yu Gyeong-chon of Seoul, apostolic vicar for social ministry of Seoul archdiocese, comforts the bereaved families of the Itaewon tragedy victims on Oct. 29 at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 03, 2023 08:17 AM GMT

Updated: November 03, 2023 08:54 AM GMT

Catholics in the South Korean capital Seoul participated in memorial Masses to mark the first anniversary of the Halloween tragedy that left 159 people, mostly young adults, dead and scores injured.

Hundreds attended a Mass joined by relatives of the victims at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on Oct. 29.

Following the Mass, Church leaders and laypeople met with the relatives to console them for their loss and promised to continue supporting them.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The anniversary event was organized by the Social and Pastoral Affairs Department of the Archdiocese of Seoul.

Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Yu Gyeong-chon of Seoul, apostolic vicar for social ministry in Seoul archdiocese presided over the Mass and said the Church stands in solidarity with the victims for truth and justice.

“The reason we are offering a memorial Mass today on the first anniversary of the Oct. 29 disaster is to hold hands and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families who are suffering from the sorrow of losing their loved ones,” Yu said during the homily.

“It reminds us that the truth must be uncovered and those responsible must be properly punished in order to prevent such disasters from recurring,” he added. 

Family members shared how the disaster and the loss of loved ones brought unending suffering for them.

“I have spent the past year feeling sorry and saddened by the many things that have not yet been resolved regarding the deaths of the children,” said Michael Hyeong-woo, Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Itaewon Disaster Victims' Families Council.

“I am grateful to the believers who reached out first and supported us after the deaths of our children. I hope you will pray with us so that the truth about this can be revealed as soon as possible so that the children can find eternal rest with the Lord,” he said.

Meanwhile, two other memorial Masses were celebrated at Seoul City Hall on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 where hundreds of Catholics participated.

The masses were arranged by the National Priests for the Realization of Catholic Justice and the Justice and Peace Committee of the Social and Pastoral Department of the Archdiocese of Seoul.

Father Leo Ha Chun-soo, who co-celebrated the memorial Mass, also called for truth and justice.

“I put my hand on my heart and ask for my conscience to those who promised to take responsibility for the lives and safety of the people and then ascended to such a high position and only thought about their own life and safety.

“We must try to soothe the hearts of parents and siblings who are grieving in inconsolable sorrow, and we ask President Yoon Seok-yeol and the People Power Party to enact the ‘October 29 Disaster Special Act’ as soon as possible to prevent such tragedies in future,” he added.

The Halloween stampede tragedy on Seoul’s Itaewon district on Oct. 29, 2022, sparked fierce public criticism of the authorities for lax crowd control.

The tragedy occurred when around 100,000 people — mostly in their teens and 20s, wearing Halloween costumes — had poured into its narrow, winding streets for partying, resulting in a deadly crush.

This report is brought to you in partnership with the Catholic Times of Korea.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The religious face of India-Canada tensions The religious face of India-Canada tensions
Filipina worker’s body arrives, thousands continue in Israel Filipina worker’s body arrives, thousands continue in Israel
Remembering ‘Early Christians’ from 21st century India Remembering ‘Early Christians’ from 21st century India
Political violence grips Bangladesh as election looms Political violence grips Bangladesh as election looms
Church and Slavery, Yesterday and Today Church and Slavery, Yesterday and Today
Rights group demands release of Myanmar environmental activist Rights group demands release of Myanmar environmental activist
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dindigul

Diocese of Dindigul

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 6,266 square kilometers and covers civil district of Dindigul.

Read more
Diocese of Jabalpur

Diocese of Jabalpur

The first Roman Catholics arrived in Jabalpur in 1840 with the establishment of a military regiment in Jabalpur by the

Read more
Diocese of Nellore

Diocese of Nellore

In a land area of 30,800 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Nellore and

Read more
Diocese of Chanthaburi

Diocese of Chanthaburi

The Diocese of Chanthaburi was created on Dec. 18, 1965. It is located in eastern central Thailand near to the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.