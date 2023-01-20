News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Church pledges support to Halloween stampede victims

A prayer request for the victims of the tragedy and their family members has been made to the Vatican Korean

Korean Church pledges support to Halloween stampede victims

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul joins a prayer for the victims of the Halloween stampede tragedy while visiting the family members on Jan. 18. (Photo: Good News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 20, 2023 12:08 PM GMT

Updated: January 20, 2023 12:15 PM GMT

Archbishop Peter Soon-taek Chung of Seoul has assured the Korean Church’s continued support for the families of the victims of the Halloween stampede while visiting them. 

Archbishop Chung met the family members at a center dedicated to the victims of the October tragedy near Noksapyeong Station in the South Korean capital along with senior clergy and officials of the archdiocese, reported the Seoul archdiocesan news portal, Good News.

“I wanted to tell you that we are praying together for your broken hearts,” said Archbishop Chung during the meeting.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Archbishop Chung joined a common prayer for the eternal rest of the victims.

Lee Jong-cheol, a representative of the bereaved families, said they are grateful for the visit and the archbishop's prayer promises.

“I would like the Vatican to offer prayers or words of consolation for the victims of the Itaewon disaster,” he further added.

Archbishop Chung accepted the request and agreed to convey it to South Korean Cardinal Lazarus Heung-sik You, the Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy.

He also promised to offer assistance to the families seeking to cope with the great loss.

The stampede at the Itaewon area of the capital city occurred on Oct. 29 when around 100,000 people in Halloween costumes poured into two narrow streets for partying, resulting in a stampede.

At least 154 people, including 26 foreigners, were killed and 33 people were hospitalized in the stampede.

The tragedy sparked national and global outrage over lax crowd control, which was blamed for the fatalities.

The police had deployed 137 officers to the event, a number significantly higher than in previous years.

However, most police deployed were focused on monitoring drug use, rather than crowd control, local media reported.

The widespread public outrage resulted in a detailed police investigation into the events that transpired on the day of the tragedy.

The National Police Agency investigation team’s report has recommended involuntary manslaughter and negligence charges against 23 South Korean officials.

The report cited a lack of safety measures as the cause of the Halloween crowd surge.

Those recommended for indictment in the report include Park Hee-young, the Mayor of Yongsan district, and Lee Im-jae, the district's former police chief.

On Nov. 6, 2022, Archbishop Chung offered a requiem Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul which was attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee along with hundreds of Catholics.

“I feel regretful and ashamed that our society has failed to protect its younger generation,” the prelate had stated in his homily during the mass.

In November the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea (CBCK) issued a statement grieving the loss of lives and called for a proper investigation into the incident.

The bishops had termed the tragedy a result of “the cycle of injustice and irresponsibility” that has become a common practice in this society, which all must strive to break.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Hindu mob attacks Catholics on Indian train Hindu mob attacks Catholics on Indian train
Remembering the Asian theologian of 'bits and pieces' Remembering the Asian theologian of 'bits and pieces'
Korean Church pledges support to Halloween stampede victims Korean Church pledges support to Halloween stampede victims
Myanmar crisis taking an enormous toll on Christians Myanmar crisis taking an enormous toll on Christians
Christian pastor among six arrested for ‘seditious book’ in HK Christian pastor among six arrested for ‘seditious book’ in HK
Catechist center for ethnic Hmong opens in Thailand Catechist center for ethnic Hmong opens in Thailand
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang

In a land area of approximately 17,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Datong

Diocese of Datong

In a land area of approximately 14,176 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Eparchy of Puttur

Eparchy of Puttur

The eparchy consists of nine civil districts of Karnataka state with a vast geographical area of 51,950 square

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

In a land area of about 74,195 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Bolikhamxai, Houaphan, Vientiane and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.