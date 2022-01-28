Korean Church ordains missionary priests to serve in Latin America

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick ordained 23 new priests at Myeongdong Cathedral in capital Seoul on Jan. 28. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

The Archdiocese of Seoul in South Korea has welcomed 23 new priests including three from a missionary order who will serve in Latin America.

Carmelite Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick ordained the deacons to the priesthood at Myeongdong Cathedral in capital Seoul on Jan. 28, according to a press release from Seoul Archdiocese.

The ordination Mass was concelebrated by Monsignor Fernando Reis, chargé d'affaires of the apostolic nunciature in Korea, Cardinal Andrew Yeom, retired archbishop of Seoul, and auxiliary bishops.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only parents of the newly ordained priests and diocesan clergy were allowed to attend the ceremony. Government health guidelines such as wearing masks and physical distancing were strictly maintained.

The liturgy was livestreamed on Seoul Archdiocese’s YouTube channel and the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC), the multimedia network of the Korean Church.

“For we do not preach ourselves but Jesus Christ as Lord, and ourselves as your slaves for the sake of Jesus. (2 Corinthians 4:5)” was the Bible verse chosen for the ordination ceremony.

South Korea has about 5.6 million Catholics spread across three archdioceses, 14 dioceses and a military ordinariate

Archbishop Chung extended his gratitude to the parents of the newly ordained priests as well as the parish priests and nuns, teachers and spiritual guides, the staff of the seminary and benefactors, who had supported the new priests in their vocation to serve the Church.

Three new priests are member of the Seoul International Catholic Missionary Society, founded in 2005 by the Archdiocese of Seoul to dispatch missionaries to Latin America.

Archbishop Chung noted that ordination of missionary priests is a concrete sign that the Church in Korea has transformed itself from a "receiving Church" to a "giving Church” that is ready to take up a missionary role abroad.

Seoul Archdiocese has an estimated 1.5 million Catholics in some 229 parishes. As of January, the archdiocese has 966 priests, including a cardinal, an archbishop, three bishops and five monsignors. The archdiocese has 23 missionary priests serving in 11 countries.

Official government records say about 56 percent of South Koreans have no religion, 20 percent are Protestant, 8 percent are Catholic and 15.5 percent are Buddhist in a country with more than 51 million people.