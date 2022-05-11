News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Church marks fourth centenary of Vatican congregation

Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples is thanked for its support over the years

Korean Church marks fourth centenary of Vatican congregation

South Korean bishops cut a cake at Myeongdong Cathedral to mark the 400th anniversary of the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. (Photo: Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 11, 2022 02:51 AM GMT

Updated: May 11, 2022 03:07 AM GMT

Church leaders and Catholic laypeople in South Korea have marked the 400th anniversary of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples with a Mass and thanksgiving program.

The event at Myeongdong Cathedral in the Archdiocese of Seoul in the national capital also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the local branch of the Pontifical Missionary Organization, an affiliated body of several global missionary organizations collectively called the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS).

Bishop Matthias Lee Yong-hoon, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea (CBCK), concelebrated the Mass along with Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, former archbishop of Seoul, and several bishops in the presence of about 150 Catholics on May 3.

Bishop Lee thanked the global Church and the Vatican congregation for generous support that had helped the Korean Church to grow and thrive.

The prelate recalled how a French Catholic laywoman, Pauline Marie Jaricot, paved the way for the genesis and expansion of the Church’s missionary activities globally.

“Some 200 years ago, a small gathering hosted by Pauline Marie Jaricot has grown into global missionary organization. The Korean Church has received a lot of assistance through the global Church and helped it become like a big tree. Now, the Korean Church is providing shade [support] to churches around the world,” Bishop Lee said.

“Missions do not necessarily have to go far away. Mission is to extend warmth and touch in various ways to wherever you are in need of help around you"

He said the Korean branch of the PMS has 8,000 members and expressed hope that many people will join its missionary activities.

“I would like to emphasize the role of the Holy Childhood Association. Its role is significant because it can help the Church become more vibrant by striving to form and sustain the faith of our children,” he added.

Cardinal Yeom insisted that, like the Korean Church, other churches can become missionary churches by extending support to missionaries working in remote parts of the world.

“Missions do not necessarily have to go far away. Mission is to extend warmth and touch in various ways to wherever you are in need of help around you,” he said.

“It is very important and effective for missions to inculturize the faith by nurturing local clergy. We too can unite with the universal Church by helping and supporting missionaries who spread the gospel in remote areas.” 

Following the Mass, Bishop Lee blessed the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples with a Bible, while lay missionary couple Kim Jong-deuk and Nam Hae-suk received bread and wine as a symbol of the Church’s mission.

Father Kim Dong-won from Seoul Archdiocese presented a portrait of PMS founder Pauline Marie Jaricot to pay tribute to her great efforts to support missions across the world.

After the Mass, the bishops cut a cake to mark the anniversary.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cardinal Zen among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources Cardinal Zen among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources
Sri Lankan priests, nuns play mediators to avert violence Sri Lankan priests, nuns play mediators to avert violence
Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water' Catholic school offers hope to Cambodian 'children of water'
Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory Philippine clergymen grieve over Marcos poll victory
Priest calls for release of arrested Papuan activists Priest calls for release of arrested Papuan activists
Myanmar's Christian regions spurn junta peace talks Myanmar's Christian regions spurn junta peace talks
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Young Christians from Europe meet peers in the Holy Land

Young Christians from Europe meet peers in the Holy Land

The Taizé Community has taken hundreds of young Christian adults from Europe to the Holy Land for a week-long pilgrimage "to the wellspring of hope"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.