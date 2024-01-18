News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Church leaders urged to support Halloween crush probe

Some 159 people died in a stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Oct. 29, 2022

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lays a flower at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge on Nov. 1, 2022

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lays a flower at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge on Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 18, 2024 11:58 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2024 12:17 PM GMT

The family members of South Korea’s deadly Halloween crush tragedy have met with top religious leaders seeking their support to implement a law aimed at investigating the cause behind the disaster.

The family members met with Kim Jong-saeng, the general secretary of the National Council of Churches in Korea (NCCK) on Jan. 17 in Seoul and called for his support, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim said that he was “saddened and overwhelmed,” at the painful journey that the family members were undertaking to uncover the truth behind the death of their family members.

"I will do my best together with neighboring religious groups so that the special law can be promulgated as soon as possible,” Kim assured the family members.

The Oct. 29, 2022, crowd crush resulted in the deaths of 159 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district and sparked widespread outrage across the nation over the botched response at many levels and raised questions over who was responsible for the tragedy.

South Korea’s national assembly passed the Itaewon Disaster Special Act on Jan. 9, which provided for the establishment of a special committee to investigate the truth behind the deadly Itaewon disaster.

The bill was introduced by the liberal Democratic Party (DP) which controls the assembly and was boycotted by the conservative People Power Party (PPP).

In April 2023, the DP first proposed the bill for a special investigation committee to find out the true causes of the disaster, the responsible parties, and ways to prevent a recurrence of such an event.

The bill also had provisions for the family members of the victims to participate in the process.

Lee Jeong-min, chair of the steering committee of the Itaewon Disaster Bereaved Families Association (Yugahyup) voiced his hope that they would receive support from the religious community.

"The truth of the tragedy should be clarified through a special law, those responsible should be held accountable, and the honor of the 159 victims who lived faithfully every day should be restored,” Lee said.

“I hope that the religious community will pay attention and be with us until the end," Lee added.

The family members had also met with Bishop Mathias Ri Iong-hoon of Suwon, the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea, urging support for speedy implementation of the legislation before the “memory of the witnesses fades.”

Ri conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and said "the suffering of the children at the site must have been great, but now God will watch over us on earth."

Earlier Lawmakers had promoted outlandish conspiracies: one claimed the crowd crush was caused by vegetable oil poured on the ground by opposition-linked labor union operatives, while another insinuated the deaths were due to illegal drugs, AFP reported.

An official police investigation found no evidence for either claim.

Seoul's last conservative government had lost power in part due to its mishandling of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more than 300.

Reportedly, the victims’ families have also faced a deluge of disparaging comments on social media platforms.

They even saw a public memorial altar being picketed by far-right YouTubers who hurled abuse at the victims and their families while live-streaming, AFP reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church takes stand against charter change in Philippines Church takes stand against charter change in Philippines
Two killed as fresh violence erupts in India’s Manipur Two killed as fresh violence erupts in India’s Manipur
Korean Church leaders urged to support Halloween crush probe Korean Church leaders urged to support Halloween crush probe
Pakistani Christians pay tribute to British politician, educationist Pakistani Christians pay tribute to British politician, educationist
Kenyan cultic pastor charged with murder and terrorism Kenyan cultic pastor charged with murder and terrorism
Pope appeals for restraint amid escalating conflict in Mideast Pope appeals for restraint amid escalating conflict in Mideast
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dali

Diocese of Dali

In a land area of approximately 29,459 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Nalgonda

Diocese of Nalgonda

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 32,661 square kilometers and comprises the civil districts of

Read more
Archdiocese of Tokyo

Archdiocese of Tokyo

In a land area of 7,349 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Tokyo and Chiba

Read more
Diocese of Srikakulam

Diocese of Srikakulam

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Srikakulam and taluks of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.