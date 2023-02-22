Korean Church, labor groups slam crackdown on migrants

Thousands of undocumented workers were arrested and deported from South Korea since October 2022, reports say

Workers clear snow at Gyeongbokgung palace in central Seoul on Jan. 28. South Korean government has launched a crackdown against undocumented migrant workers since last year. (Photo: Ed Jones/AFP)

Catholic and civic labor groups in South Korea have criticized a government crackdown on undocumented migrant workers and called for changes to make the systems more labor-friendly.

The groups said that the government raid and arrest of undocumented migrants aiming to reduce the number of expatriate workers is tantamount to human rights violations, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CBPC) of Korea reported on Feb. 22.

Kim Sang-hoon, secretary general of the Naomi Migrant Pastoral Center of Jeju Diocese said the labor law in South Korea needs to be amended to be more labor-friendly to ensure a smooth system in the delivery of work permits for foreigners.

“If you run away because you cannot endure abuse or unfair treatment from your employer, you become an undocumented foreigner. There is a need to actively review the work permit system,” Sang-hoon said.

Rights groups have suggested key changes in the work permit system which includes freedom for workers to change their workplace and employers. The current system allows such changes only with the permission of the employer.

This year, the Ministry of Justice launched an initiative called the Five-Year Plan to Reduce Illegal Stay. It seeks to cut down the number of undocumented laborers from 410,000 to 200,000 by 2028.

The ministry had cited the increase in undocumented laborers due to the resumption of the visa exemption agreement after April 2022.

In response to the allegations of labor rights abuses during the raids, the ministry stated that it was “deeply aware” of the issue, and it would “check and improve” the process.

Sek Almamun, vice chairman of the Migrant Workers Union stated that he was “concerned” at the recent government crackdown and arrests including that of an undocumented farm laborer in the country.

“It is a move that is far from reality without considering social issues such as manpower shortages. I was concerned,” Almamun said.

Earlier, the Foreign Migrant Labor and Movement Council in a press statement pointed out that the harsh move of deporting undocumented workers disregarded basic human rights and increased hatred among workers towards government policies.

“It [the ministry] is dealing with policies that only lead to conflict and antagonism while overlooking the essential parts for social integration,” the council said, the corporation reported.

Since October 2022, the Ministry of Justice along with other government agencies has begun conducting regular raids and document verification of migrant laborers.

Reportedly, a total of 3,865 people were arrested in the crackdown and 3,281 of them were forced to leave the country. By nationality, Thailand had the most undocumented workers with 1,441, followed by 814 Vietnamese, 587 Chinese, and 165 from Mongolia.

The South Korean government has also launched a voluntary departure program in which those who have worked illegally or have overstayed their visa period are given a choice to go back home.

The program includes a fine exemption and suspension of entry restrictions for future visits.

Reportedly, 7,400 immigrants left the country through the program in 2022.

The crackdown on undocumented migrants comes amid concerns over a demographic decline in South Korea.

With a rapidly aging population and declining birth rates, the country depends on skilled and unskilled migrant laborers to manage its manpower requirements.

Reportedly, the South Korean government had launched its plans to bring around 110,000 laborers into the country in 2023 to address the labor shortage. A recent survey found Koreans were more receptive to foreign migrant workers.

However, in a Korea Enterprises Federation survey, around 40 percent of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) surveyed responded that the 110,000 new foreign workers to be brought into the country this year are far from enough to plug the labor gap.

According to the Korean National Statistical Office, the proportion of the population aged 65 and above in the country is expected to rise from 17.5 percent in 2022 to 46.4 percent in 2070.

