Korean Church honors women who defied Japanese oppression

Three Catholic patriots are hailed for dedicating their lives to the empowerment of women

Bishop Moon Chang-woo of Jeju Diocese with Catholic nuns as he inaugurates a monument dedicated to three Catholic women patriots on May 28. (Photo: Jeju Diocese)

A Catholic diocese in South Korea has unveiled a monument to honor three female Catholic patriots who stood up to oppressive Japanese colonial rule more than a century ago.

Bishop Moon Chang-woo of Jeju Diocese, which covers South Korea’s largest island of Jeju, inaugurated the monument at a Catholic cemetery on May 28, reported Catholic Times of Korea.

The memorial, designed by architect Go Hee-beom, is dedicated to Kang Pyeong-guk, Ko Su-seon and Choe Jeong-suk, who joined the anti-colonial March First Movement that began on March 1, 1919.

The movement, also known as the Samil Independence Movement, organized protests against the imposition of the Japanese way of life in occupied, undivided Korea. It was partly inspired by the “Fourteen Points” blueprint for peace and national self-determination that former US President Woodro Wilson put forth in 1918 amid World War I.

The movement continued for about one year before Japanese imperial forces brutally suppressed it.

The three Catholic women who joined the protests returned home alive despite the heavy crackdown that left at least 7,000 dead and more than 16,000 wounded across Korea. They were arrested but later released.

“The three patriots were Catholics, and they played a faithful role in the will of the Lord that they heard by pondering and reflecting on the demands of the times"

They have been hailed for their pioneering role in fighting Japanese oppression, contributing to the empowerment of women, ensuring human rights and helping to eradicate illiteracy and poverty among marginalized communities through education and social services.

Bishop Moon lauded the three brave women and encouraged local Catholics to follow in their footsteps.

“The three patriots were Catholics, and they played a faithful role in the will of the Lord that they heard by pondering and reflecting on the demands of the times. The evidence of their deeds invites us today to re-examine the value of faith,” said the prelate during the event.

The three women were among the first graduates of Jeju Shinseong Girls' School in 1914.

Choe Jeong-suk spent eight months in prison for joining the movement. After her release, she and Kang Pyeong-guk ran a night school to educate illiterate women in their Seoul neighborhood.

Ko Su-seon was arrested twice and faced brutal torture in custody. However, she raised funds from freedom fighters after her release.

Kang joined Tokyo Women’s Medical University but dropped out due to poor health. She faced torture in custody and it deteriorated her health, leading to her death at only 33.

Meanwhile, Choe obtained a medical degree and expanded her philanthropic services in the health sector. She also set up schools and libraries. Her efforts in educating and empowering women brought many accolades. In 1993, she was posthumously awarded the Presidential Award for her contributions to the nation.

Latest News