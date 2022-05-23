News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Church completes Bible commentary after 17 years

'The Ancient Christian Commentary on Scripture' books contain Bible interpretation by church fathers

Korean Church completes Bible commentary after 17 years

'The Ancient Christian Commentary on Scripture' is a collection of 29 volumes containing interpretation of the Bible starting from the second century. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 23, 2022 04:23 AM GMT

Updated: May 23, 2022 04:41 AM GMT

A Catholic research team in South Korea has published the first Korean-language Bible commentary after 17 years of work.

The Ancient Christian Commentary on Scripture is a vast collection of 29 volumes that contain the interpretation of the Bible’s Old and New Testament by church fathers and Bible scholars, Catholic Times of Korea reported on May 17.

The books have been translated from a series of English-language Bible commentaries published earlier by Drew University in Washington DC, whose research team carefully selected and collected key exegesis from a huge amount of data with the participation of renowned scholars from around the world.

Some 22 theologians, Bible scholars and translators were part of the research team, known by its Latin name, Institutum Patristicum Coreanum (IPC). The books are now available in print and in digital format on Amazon.

The commentaries include the teachings of Christ passed down from the apostles and explanations from church fathers who established the core doctrines of the Church, such as the Trinity and Christology.

Bible commentaries also contribute greatly to the unity of Christianity as they include teachings from before it split into Catholic and Protestant.

“I think the commentary is one of the most beautiful collections of patristic literature to date. It is also a common heritage of Christianity. This will be the basis for the renewal and unity of the Church"

Professor Vincent Choi Won-oh from the Catholic University of Daegu, a member of the research team, said the project was launched after the Korean Church faced a crisis of materials for preaching and theology in the local language in 2000.

“I think the commentary is one of the most beautiful collections of patristic literature to date. It is also a common heritage of Christianity. This will be the basis for the renewal and unity of the Church,” Choi said.

He said the project has accomplished an important task that will not only promote unity among churches in Korea and help clergy to prepare sermons but also assist in laying strong foundations for theology.

Researchers were delighted they were able to publish the collection in the year when the group marks its 20th anniversary.

Father Bernard Jang In-san, president of the research group, explained that they had thought of finishing the task in five years, but it took 17 years due to various reasons.

"In the end, it took more than three times as much as the original plan, but thanks to the hard work and dedication of many people, the series was completed in 17 years"

“I set a goal to publish all the books within five years, but translating and refining texts with context was more difficult than expected, and it was also a big task to finance the huge translation and publication expenses,” Father Jang said.

"In the end, it took more than three times as much as the original plan, but thanks to the hard work and dedication of many people, the series was completed in 17 years."

The priest said the group is thankful to church leaders, Catholic individuals and organizations for showing interest in the project and funding it with generous donations.

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, former archbishop of Seoul, and many others sent donations, while Catholic groups from various parishes participated in fundraising. Meanwhile, Catholic Times weekly covered the research work through a series of articles and reports.   

Simon Ha Seong-su, a senior researcher and chairman of the publication committee, said he feels proud to complete the project that will become a good resource for all Christians.

“I am proud of the fact that all the writings in the collection have been easily refined so that anyone can access the ideas of the church fathers,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Life lessons from an ever-smiling man Life lessons from an ever-smiling man
Caritas Macau coordinates food aid for poor Caritas Macau coordinates food aid for poor
Church joins relief efforts in flood-hit Indian state Church joins relief efforts in flood-hit Indian state
Philippine Catholic groups issue fake nuncio warnings Philippine Catholic groups issue fake nuncio warnings
Vietnam Catholics commemorate murdered French missionary Vietnam Catholics commemorate murdered French missionary
French missionary bishop makes Korea his home French missionary bishop makes Korea his home
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

World Communications Day African perspectives

World Communications’ Day: African perspectives

Highlighting grey areas in the message for the Church in Africa

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.