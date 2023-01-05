News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion

Catholic leaders urge the faithful to regain faith that was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, in the new year

Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion

The 99th Pungsuwon Blessed Sacrament Exaltation Contest was jointly held by the Diocese of Wonju and the Diocese of Chuncheon on June 16 last year at the Pungsuwon Catholic Church in Hoengseong, Wonju Diocese of South Korea. (Photo: Diocese of Chuncheon)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 05, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2023 11:48 AM GMT

Catholic leaders in South Korea called on the Catholic faithful to make strong efforts for a revival of faith that was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and work towards ecological conversion based on Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si.

In his New Year message, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taek of Seoul urged Catholics in the archdiocese to re-equip themselves “with a missionary spirit and start anew” as they emerge from the pandemic and return to normalcy, the Catholic Times reported on Jan. 1.

“In 2023, to live as a 'newly starting church' is to cultivate spiritual strength in the Holy Mass, the source of religious life, and to rekindle the life of faith that has shrunk through various devotional activities,” Archbishop Chung said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The prelate urged the faithful to engage in activities such as adoration of the Eucharist, Holy Hour, participation in the celebration of the Holy Eucharist, the exaltation of martyrs, and pilgrimage to holy places.

The other dioceses in South Korea also set forth the year 2023 towards ‘ecological conversion’ by taking cues from Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si which urges everyone to "repent and modify [their] lifestyles and destructive systems."

Bishop Simon Kim Ju-young of Chuncheon in his pastoral letter 'Living the Word and the 7-year journey of Laudato Si’ emphasized the need to harmoniously merge the objectives of the encyclical and living the Christian life.

“Living 'Laudato Si' and living the word of God must go hand in hand and ultimately… it should be in a single direction,” the letter read.

The prelate stated that the diocese would start operating a “Laudato Si School” this year “to create an environment where parishioners can more actively participate in living the Word and 'Laudato Si'.”

He also pointed out that the recently launched ‘Online Youth Ecological Apostolic Meeting' will be expanded to face-to-face meeting events.

The Archdiocese of Daegu which is due to celebrate its 120th founding anniversary in 2031 has set the year 2023-2024 as the “Year of Communion.”

The diocese aims to create harmony “with God, with neighbors, and with creation” during this period.

The Diocese of Andong labeled its pastoral plan for 2023 as 'Treasuring life - Toward an integrated ecological church that values life' which is to fulfill its responsibility to return livable earth to the future generation.

The Daejeon diocese however has decided to keep pursuing the goals set forth during the “2040 Carbon Neutral Declaration Mass” on Sept. 26, 2022.

The declaration aims to implement ‘energy diagnosis’ in all of Daejeon diocese’s parishes and institutions by the end of 2040. The diocese will also seek to install renewable energy sources across its territory to achieve carbon neutrality.

Considering the ongoing Synod on Synodality, the Daejeon diocese has formulated a plan to harmonize the various charisms of the parishioners in pastoral councils so that various members can participate in achieving the evangelization of the church.

The Archdiocese of Gwangju and the Diocese of Jeonju have also released their plans to work towards ecological conversion and care for the environment around them.

Apart from the pastoral plans laid out for the year, 2023 also brings across jubilees that have historical relevance for the nation.

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Maryknoll Foreign Missions Society's entry into Korea, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the Vatican.

Reportedly, plans are underway to organize various events to commemorate these jubilees that hold historical importance for the Church in South Korea.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing
Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion
Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines
Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church Indian police arrest ten people for attacking church
South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican South Korea appoints first woman envoy to the Vatican
Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force Philippine police officers told to quit to 'cleanse' force
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi comprises the state of Delhi and districts of Gurgaon, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sonepat, Faridabad,

Read more
Diocese of Cochin

Diocese of Cochin

The territory of the diocese of Cochin covers 235 square kilometers in Kerala state. It is situated between the Arabian

Read more
Diocese of Hengyang

Diocese of Hengyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hengzhou/Hengchow/Hengyang (Latin: Hemceuven(sis), Chinese) is

Read more
Diocese of My Tho

Diocese of My Tho

In a land area of 9,262 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two entire civil provinces of Long An and Tien

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.