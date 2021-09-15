X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion

Church cannot prevent abortion legally, but can make efforts for change with prayer, says Korean priest

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: September 15, 2021 09:05 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2021 10:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
7

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
8

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
9

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
10

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion

The Catholic Church in South Korea has long campaigned for the protection of life and opposed the legalization of abortion. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

Christians in South Korea say they will join a 40-day global campaign seeking to end abortion in the country through prayer, fasting, community outreach and daylong vigils in front of agencies involved in terminating births.

Pro-life Christian groups have invited the faithful to join in 40-Day Prayer for Life at Gyeongui Line Forest Road (also known as Yeontral Park), a popular forest trail and hangout destination in Seoul, from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31, reports Catholic Times of Korea.

A special prayer for the end to abortion has been composed and distributed, and Christian individuals and groups have been requested to hold prayers during the campaign period and beyond, for the protection of fetuses and unborn babies.

Due to the government’s pandemic restrictions, the participants have been asked to join in small groups by maintaining health regulations and physical distancing.

The 40-Day Prayer for Life is an international Christian campaign that was established by a pro-life group in Texas, US, in 2007 with the aim to end the “injustice of abortion.” The campaign has attracted up to one million volunteers in 1,000 cities in 63 countries, the group says.

Thanks to the campaign, some 19,198 lives have been saved from abortion, 221 people have stopped abortion-related businesses, and 112 abortion facilities have closed down until September, it added.

In June, pro-life Christian groups in South Korea — the Committee for Life of Seoul Archdiocese, Pro-Life Medical Association and Beautiful Picket, a pro-life non-profit organization, expressed solidarity with the campaign and announced its observance in South Korea.

The church cannot halt abortion legally, but it can still make efforts to bring change through prayer, says Father Park Jung-woo, secretary of the Committee for Life of Seoul Archdiocese.

“Although we cannot legally prevent abortion, we believe that we can bring about change in the present situation by praying with sincerity and trust in the Lord. It is also important to pray and fast with the same intention,” Father Prak said.

According to the 40-Day For Life group, abortion is a leading cause of human deaths in the world with an estimated 40 million abortions each year.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Korean Church has long campaigned for the protection of life and opposed abortion based on the Catholic Church’s stance on “sacredness of life” that teaches that human life must be protected "from the very moment of conception."

In 2018, Korean bishops launched an anti-abortion petition that gained one million signatures.

Last year, the bishops met with and submitted a letter to President Moon Jae-in, also a Catholic, to voice their concerns after South Korea’s Constitutional Court ruled in 2019 that criminalizing abortion was illegal, paving the way for legalizing abortion in the country.

South Korea’s Mother and Child Health Act 1953 criminalized abortion. A woman could be punished by up to one year in prison or a fine of a maximum of 2 million won (US$1,740) for having an abortion, while a medical worker who carries out the procedure could be sentenced to two years in prison.

For years, women’s groups and rights campaigners have argued the law was against women’s right to choose what to do with her own body and also claimed the abortion ban was part of a broader bias against women in the country.

An opinion poll in 2019 found about 58 percent of South Koreans favored abolishing the abortion ban, BBC reported.

In January this year, parliament passed legislative measures to declare the criminalization of abortion as unconstitutional and repeal the previous laws.

The Committee for Life of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea chairman, Bishop Linus Seong-hyo Lee, expressed dismay over abortion's legalization.

Bishop Lee said the church would continue the battle for the protection of life and the church maintains that “the life of the fetus should be respected and protected according to human dignity” and “the legalization of abortion is the public recognition of murder.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Nine Hong Kong activists given jail terms for joining Tiananmen vigil
Nine Hong Kong activists given jail terms for joining Tiananmen vigil
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Support Us

Latest News

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Sep 15, 2021
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
Sep 15, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion
Sep 15, 2021
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military
Sep 15, 2021
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Sep 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.