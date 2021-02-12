Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa

A girl carries a child in a village in Burundi. Korea Hope Foundation, a charity run by a Catholic priest, is running a campaign to collect donations to end brutal customs like female circumcision and child marriage in Africa. (Photo: Korea Hope Foundation)

A charity group run by a South Korean Catholic priest has stepped up a campaign to save girls in various African countries from customs such as genital mutilation and early marriage.

Korea Hope Foundation (KHF) has joined The Girl Stands Up campaign to collect donations to support education and health services for thousands of African girls. The campaign and donation collection started in October last year and will run through June this year.

It aims to build and operate schools and dormitories, support vocational education, hold activities to improve awareness of female circumcision and early marriage, secure drinking water through the establishment of wells and set up health centers.

The charity, based in the South Korean capital Seoul, is run by Father Choi Ki-sik, a priest in Seoul Archdiocese.

