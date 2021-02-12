X
Your Daily Mass
South Korea

Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa

Korea Hope Foundation collects donations to support education and health services for thousands of African girls

UCA News reporter, Seoul

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Updated: February 12, 2021 09:10 AM GMT
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa

A girl carries a child in a village in Burundi. Korea Hope Foundation, a charity run by a Catholic priest, is running a campaign to collect donations to end brutal customs like female circumcision and child marriage in Africa. (Photo: Korea Hope Foundation)

A charity group run by a South Korean Catholic priest has stepped up a campaign to save girls in various African countries from customs such as genital mutilation and early marriage.

Korea Hope Foundation (KHF) has joined The Girl Stands Up campaign to collect donations to support education and health services for thousands of African girls. The campaign and donation collection started in October last year and will run through June this year.

It aims to build and operate schools and dormitories, support vocational education, hold activities to improve awareness of female circumcision and early marriage, secure drinking water through the establishment of wells and set up health centers.

The charity, based in the South Korean capital Seoul, is run by Father Choi Ki-sik, a priest in Seoul Archdiocese.

Click here to read the full article

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

 

Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa

