South Korea

Korean Catholics pray for peace, send aid to Ukraine

Seoul Archdiocese will send US$50,000 to the Ukraine Church through the Vatican

Archbishop Peter Chung says he feels 'a deep shame' for the situation in Ukraine. (Photo: Seoul Archdiocese)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 11, 2022 06:29 AM GMT

Catholics in Seoul Archdiocese in South Korea joined prayers for peace in Ukraine and pledged to offer US$50,000 as humanitarian assistance to the war-torn Eastern European country.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul led special prayers and fasting on Ash Wednesday, echoing Pope Francis’ call for peace in Ukraine, according to an official press release.

On March 3, Archbishop Chung sent a letter to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ukraine in which he expressed “deep shame” for the current situation in the country.

“People around the world who wish for peace, including me, feel a deep shame for the current situation in Ukraine, as the impact of the invasion to civilians, especially children, women and the elderly, is severe,” the prelate wrote.

Archbishop Chung said he is deeply saddened by the plight of Ukrainian people.

“In particular, my heart ached as I was watching the video of Ukrainian children gathering in a subway station, shivering in cold and fear. It simply showed how dangerous and terrifying war is,” he said.

"I am saddened by the fact that so many people have been killed as a result of the invasion, and I pray with all my heart that God may give his peace to Ukraine"

“As the prolonged war is expected to cause more damage to the citizens of Ukraine, the Catholic Church and the faithful sincerely pray that it will end as soon as possible and peace will be restored.”

The prelate also appealed to Catholics in Seoul to continue to pray for peace in the country.

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, retired archbishop of Seoul, also expressed his concern and closeness to the suffering people of Ukraine.

“Whenever I met with the bishops of Eastern Europe [Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia and and Slovenia], we often talked about the road to peace by resolving disputes and conflicts. I am saddened by the fact that so many people have been killed as a result of the invasion, and I pray with all my heart that God may give his peace to Ukraine,” Cardinal Yeom said.

Cardinal Yeom said Seoul Archdiocese will send US$50,000 as donation from the Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Missionary Support Foundation in emergency aid to the Catholic Church in Ukraine.

Seoul Archdiocese spokesperson Father Matthias Young-yup Hur noted that sending crisis relief funds to Ukraine is the first activity of the foundation, which beholds the legacy of late Cardinal Nicholas Cheong of Seoul.

The priest said the aid will be delivered as soon as possible and will provide support, especially for children and the elderly.

The archdiocese will send the aid to the Vatican through the apostolic nunciature in Korea to be delivered to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ukraine, Felix Sikwon Lee, a public relations officer of Seoul Archdiocese, told UCA News.

“The Archdiocese of Seoul will continue to pray for peace in Ukraine while searching various ways to support the people of Ukraine,” he said.

