Korean Catholics launch agro farm for people with disabilities

The 'Care Farm' is part of Korean Church's series of activities for 'ecological conversion'

Officials from Chuncheon Diocese and local government participate in cultivation after the opening of 'Care Farm' for people with developmental disabilities at Gangneung City on Sept. 15. (Photo: Aejiram via CPBC)

Chuncheon Diocese in South Korea has launched an agricultural farm to help people with disabilities relax mentally and physically through experiential activities and socialization.

A “Care Farm" operated by Aejiram, a member organization of the diocesan Social Welfare Association, was launched on Sept. 15, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) of Korea reported on Sept. 18.

Aejiram director Eom Sam-yong pointed out that the initiative was a path to “ecological conversion” promoted in Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical Laudato Si’.

“Non-disabled people are also experiencing the anxious times of helpless climate disasters,” Eom said.

“I find it very meaningful that our facilities for the disabled, together with local community organizations, are providing a path to ecological conversion, even if only in a small way,” he added.

Pope John Paul II used the term “ecological conversion” for the first time during his general audience on Jan. 17, 2001.

Pope Francis echoed and popularized the concept through his 2015 encyclical which identified ecological crisis as a “summons to profound interior conversion.”

Ecological conversion is defined as the “transformation of hearts and minds toward greater love of God, each other, and creation,” according to the Laudato Si Movement (LSM), a global Catholic climate forum based on the encyclical.

The Ecological Conversion “is a process of acknowledging our contribution to the social and ecological crisis and acting in ways that nurture communion: healing and renewing our common home,” the LSM says.

The Care Farm aims to help people with developmental disabilities recover their physical, mental, and social health through farm experience activities, CPBC reported.

The facility is also open to non-disabled people aiming to erase boundaries between disability and non-disability.

One of the goals of the Care Farm is to become a space for biodiversity where various animals and plants live together.

The initiative is part of the Korean Church’s series of environmental activities based on the pope’s encyclical.

Diocesan officials, politicians, and local government officials were among those present during the launch.

About 70 participants joined worked on the farm and planted crops.

In December 2021, Care Farm signed an agreement with Gangneung City office to build the facility on a state-owned piece of land.

Aejiram operates the project in collaboration with the regional headquarters of the Korea Asset Management Corporation, Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, Hansallim Gangwon Yeongdong, and Gangneung City.

Officials of the Care Farm told CPBC that the proceeds from the sale of the crops produced will be used to create jobs for disabled people.

