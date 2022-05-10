News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Catholics join 40-day pilgrimage for environment

More than 80 civil society groups back a nationwide campaign to raise environmental awareness

Korean Catholics join 40-day pilgrimage for environment

South Koreans join a cultural program in capital Seoul on April 30 to wrap up 40-day nationwide march for the environment. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 10, 2022 06:00 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 06:07 AM GMT

Catholic groups in South Korea joined dozens of civil society groups for a 40-day nationwide tour to raise awareness about the environment and to denounce development projects deemed detrimental.

The tour, dubbed the Spring Wind Pilgrimage, brought together more than 80 civic groups including Catholic organizations. It ended with a cultural festival at Jongno in capital Seoul on April 30 where thousands of marchers attended, reported Catholic Times of Korea.

The event started with activists visiting the Korean War Memorial at Yongsan in Seoul in the morning. In the afternoon, the grand cultural festival showcased music, dance and other cultural performances to highlight environmental issues.

Gangjeong Peace Choir, a church-sponsored choir group, also performed during the program.

Marchers greeted and hugged each other on successful completion of the environmental pilgrimage.

Father Moon Jeong-hyeon, a senior priest and environmental activist from Jeonju Diocese, said he joined the pilgrimage from Jeju island on March 15 and traveled all the way to Seoul to highlight the pain of people who suffer due to the destruction and pollution of environment.

“Other countries are reducing coal-fired power generation but they are building coal-fired power plants in Samcheok”

“We must work together to bring an end to suffering of people caused by damage to the environment,” he said.   

Augustine Park Grim, a representative of the National Action to Protect Seoraksan National Park, voiced concerns over the government’s decision to introduce a cable car to the famed natural reserve and tourist destination.

Seoraksan National Park stretches some 164 kilometers in the east-central part of Korean Peninsula. It was designated a natural reserve in 1982 and listed as a tentative UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Seoraksan is our mother. Cancel the Seoraksan cable car,” Park shouted.

Sung Won-ki, co-chairman of the Committee to Resist Samcheok Coal-fired Power Plant, slammed the government for moving ahead with the project

“Other countries are reducing coal-fired power generation but they are building coal-fired power plants in Samcheok,” he lamented.

Catholic and environment groups in South Korea have demanded the government halt the construction of the thermal power plant in Samcheok, a beach city in Gangwon province, which is famed for its cultural, educational and tourism sectors.

Besides shouting slogans for climate justice, marchers also called for an end to discrimination and ensuring equality for workers in South Korea as the 40-day pilgrimage ended a just a day before May Day.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood Peruvian martyr who put faith in peace takes step to sainthood
Women in the Church — if not now, when? Women in the Church — if not now, when?
Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls Catholics rally round beaten Robredo after Philippine polls
Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode Indonesian podcaster faces backlash over gay couple episode
New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish
Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims Singapore bans hit Kashmir film over portrayal of Muslims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdishmajority city in Turkey reopens

Damaged historic Armenian church in Kurdish-majority city in Turkey reopens

St. Cyriacus Church built in 1376 and badly damaged in clashes between the Turkish army and pro-Kurdish independence paramilitary groups is now open for worship

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.