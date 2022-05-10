South Korea

Korean Catholics join 40-day pilgrimage for environment

More than 80 civil society groups back a nationwide campaign to raise environmental awareness

South Koreans join a cultural program in capital Seoul on April 30 to wrap up 40-day nationwide march for the environment. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

Catholic groups in South Korea joined dozens of civil society groups for a 40-day nationwide tour to raise awareness about the environment and to denounce development projects deemed detrimental.

The tour, dubbed the Spring Wind Pilgrimage, brought together more than 80 civic groups including Catholic organizations. It ended with a cultural festival at Jongno in capital Seoul on April 30 where thousands of marchers attended, reported Catholic Times of Korea.

The event started with activists visiting the Korean War Memorial at Yongsan in Seoul in the morning. In the afternoon, the grand cultural festival showcased music, dance and other cultural performances to highlight environmental issues.

Gangjeong Peace Choir, a church-sponsored choir group, also performed during the program.

Marchers greeted and hugged each other on successful completion of the environmental pilgrimage.

Father Moon Jeong-hyeon, a senior priest and environmental activist from Jeonju Diocese, said he joined the pilgrimage from Jeju island on March 15 and traveled all the way to Seoul to highlight the pain of people who suffer due to the destruction and pollution of environment.

“Other countries are reducing coal-fired power generation but they are building coal-fired power plants in Samcheok”

“We must work together to bring an end to suffering of people caused by damage to the environment,” he said.

Augustine Park Grim, a representative of the National Action to Protect Seoraksan National Park, voiced concerns over the government’s decision to introduce a cable car to the famed natural reserve and tourist destination.

Seoraksan National Park stretches some 164 kilometers in the east-central part of Korean Peninsula. It was designated a natural reserve in 1982 and listed as a tentative UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Seoraksan is our mother. Cancel the Seoraksan cable car,” Park shouted.

Sung Won-ki, co-chairman of the Committee to Resist Samcheok Coal-fired Power Plant, slammed the government for moving ahead with the project

“Other countries are reducing coal-fired power generation but they are building coal-fired power plants in Samcheok,” he lamented.

Catholic and environment groups in South Korea have demanded the government halt the construction of the thermal power plant in Samcheok, a beach city in Gangwon province, which is famed for its cultural, educational and tourism sectors.

Besides shouting slogans for climate justice, marchers also called for an end to discrimination and ensuring equality for workers in South Korea as the 40-day pilgrimage ended a just a day before May Day.

