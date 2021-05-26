X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

South Korea

Korean Catholics honor victims of 1980 democracy uprising

Archbishop Kim reminds Catholics that the Gwangju movement sowed the seeds of democracy in the nation

UCA News reporter, Seoul

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Published: May 26, 2021 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: May 26, 2021 11:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians

May 24, 2021
2

Asia, the hub of modern slavery

May 24, 2021
3

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

May 26, 2021
4

Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm

May 25, 2021
5

Four die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 24, 2021
6

Insurance sought for Indian priests, nuns after Covid deaths

May 24, 2021
7

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India

May 26, 2021
8

Nepal faces Covid crisis amid political deadlock

May 24, 2021
9

Timor-Leste postpones ex-priest's sex abuse trial again

May 24, 2021
10

Cambodian govt accused of silencing critics of Covid efforts

May 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean Catholics honor victims of 1980 democracy uprising

A memorial Mass to commemorate the 1980 Gwangju Democracy Uprising is held in Daegu in South Korea on May 18. (Photo: Archdiocese of Daegu)

Catholics in South Korea joined commemorative Masses to honor hundreds of people killed during a pro-democracy uprising in 1980 as church leaders called for an official apology for the massacre.

The Justice and Peace Commissions of the archdioceses of Gwangju and Daegu organized special Masses to commemorate the Gwangju Democratization Movement.

“The truth about the Gwangju Democratization Movement must be fully presented to the nation, and those responsible for extreme atrocities should sincerely apologize,” said Archbishop Kim Hee-jung of Gwangju in his sermon on May 18.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The archdiocese marked the 41st anniversary of the movement with the Mass and debate attended by some 300 clergy, religious and laypeople.

Archbishop Kim asked Catholics to look back and evaluate if Koreans are living in the spirit of the movement more than four decades ago.

The prelate noted that the movement of 1980 sowed the seeds of democracy in South Korea.

It was like the path that Jesus undertook by sacrificing his own life for us

“We must be aware about the spirit of Gwangju because democracy in Korea sprouted from it. It was like the path that Jesus undertook by sacrificing his own life for us,” Archbishop Kim added.

The Gwangju Uprising was a pro-democracy public uprising from May 18-26, 1980, in the city of Gwangju against the military dictatorship of army general Chun Doo-hwan, who grabbed power following the assassination of President Park Chung-hee on Oct. 26, 1979, and ruled South Korea under martial law until 1988.

Park Chung-hee was military dictator who staged a coup in 1961 to take power. He led the country as its third president from 1963 to 1979 before his assassination, allegedly planned by the top brass of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency.    

The Gwangju movement was initially waged by students of Chonnam University protesting about martial law rule, triggering a heavy crackdown by government forces. Many protesters were killed, injured or raped.

Related News

Enraged by the violent attacks, hundreds of citizens of Gwangju joined the protests and attempted to resist the aggression by robbing armories and police stations.

The military government retaliated with a brutal response and it is believed about 600 people were killed during the massacre. The military regime blamed communists and their sympathizers for the rebellion.

Chun Doo-hwan stepped down from power following democratic reforms and a presidential election in 1987. He was sentenced to death in 1996 for his role in the 1980 massacre but was pardoned by President Kim Young-sam.

In 2011, UNESCO recorded the Archives of the 1980 Democracy Uprising stored in Gwangju city hall as a documentary heritage in its Memory of the World Register.

Also Read

Claretian musical in Macau sounds optimistic note
Claretian musical in Macau sounds optimistic note
People ask what is wrong with Japan
People ask what is wrong with Japan
China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians
China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians
Mary Help of Christians, protector of Chinese Catholics
Mary Help of Christians, protector of Chinese Catholics
Church centers offer dignity to abused women in South Korea
Church centers offer dignity to abused women in South Korea
Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Darkness does not mean devil has won, says pope
May 27, 2021
Sexual harassment, bullying rife in Malaysian schools
May 27, 2021
Christian leaders offer to mediate Papua peace talks
May 27, 2021
Armenian Catholic patriarch dies in Lebanon at 86
May 27, 2021
US community still feels wounds of George Floyd's murder a year later
May 27, 2021
Indian guru's aide accuses medical chief of Christian conspiracy
May 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021
People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?
May 23, 2021

Features

The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
May 26, 2021
Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
Hmong village boy takes first vows as Oblate religious
May 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Myanmar cardinal calls on military to stop attacking churches

Myanmar cardinal calls on military to stop attacking churches
What criteria is used to screen foreign priests

What criteria is used to screen foreign priests?
Belgian cardinal says the Church of the future will be more humble

Belgian cardinal says the Church of the future will be more humble
Cardinal Jozef De Kesel a man of extraordinary freedom

Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, a man of extraordinary freedom
The Spirit of Pentecost at the Fifth Plenary Council in Australia

The Spirit of Pentecost at the Fifth Plenary Council in Australia
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, teach us to persevere in prayer and joyfully respond to Your call

Lord Jesus, teach us to persevere in prayer and joyfully respond to Your call
Help us to call to mind your works, O Lord

Help us to call to mind your works, O Lord
St. Augustine of Canterbury | Saint of the Day

St. Augustine of Canterbury | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.