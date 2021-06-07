X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

South Korea

Korean Catholics give $1m to Vatican Covid vaccine program

Money raised from donations in Seoul Archdiocese will help poor countries get access to jabs

UCA News reporter, Seoul

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Published: June 07, 2021 07:32 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Jun 4, 2021
2

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
3

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
4

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
5

Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters

Jun 3, 2021
6

Lawyer wants to leave Pakistan after winning couple's freedom

Jun 5, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua

Jun 4, 2021
8

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste

Jun 4, 2021
9

Kidnapped Nigerian priest released after colleague's murder

Jun 5, 2021
10

Bangladesh arrests three for trafficking 1,500 women

Jun 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean Catholics give $1m to Vatican Covid vaccine program

Cardinal Andrew Yeom’s Seoul Archdiocese has sent $1 million to the Vatican raised from donations for a Covid-19 vaccine-sharing program for poor countries and communities. (Photo: Archdiocese of Seoul)

Catholics in South Korea have donated US$1 million to the Vatican’s special fund to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines for poor nations and communities across the globe.

The Archdiocese of Seoul in the national capital raised the donations in response to the Vatican’s appeal for a global vaccine-sharing program, especially for impoverished countries.

The archdiocese kicked off the donation drive in March and raised the funds from 234 parishes and organizations in Seoul. The campaign was coordinated by One Body One Spirit (OBOS), a faith-based pro-life ecclesial movement launched following the 44th International Eucharistic Congress in Seoul in 1989.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea launched the vaccine-sharing campaign at its general assembly from March 8-12.

In addition, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, archbishop of Seoul, made a special appeal to the faithful to make donations for the vaccine-sharing program. 

“We are living through difficult times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for those who live in poverty. It is the weak and the poor suffering the most when a crisis hits. Therefore, I would like to turn this crisis into an opportunity to show our solidarity with parishes, organizations, congregations around the world and lend a helping hand to those in need,” Cardinal Yeom said earlier.

We are very concerned about the fact that the gap between rich and poor countries has widened during the coronavirus pandemic

Father Matthias Young-yup Hur, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Seoul, noted that the faithful in Seoul are committed to helping overcome obstacles posed by the pandemic.

"We are very concerned about the fact that the gap between rich and poor countries has widened during the coronavirus pandemic. All the faithful in Seoul sincerely hope that this fundraising campaign will be a small step to overcoming obstacles together," Father Mathias said in a statement on June 4.

The fundraising campaign in Korea will continue until Nov. 27, the final day of celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of St. Andrew Kim Taegon, the first native Korean Catholic priest and patron saint of Korea.

Related News

Also Read

Police out in force as Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary
Police out in force as Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary
Hong Kong park empty on Tiananmen anniversary but protests flicker
Hong Kong park empty on Tiananmen anniversary but protests flicker
Hong Kong democracy leader arrested on Tiananmen anniversary
Hong Kong democracy leader arrested on Tiananmen anniversary
Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters
Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Korean Catholics help strife-torn Christians in Burkina Faso
Korean Catholics help strife-torn Christians in Burkina Faso

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Jun 7, 2021
Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state
Jun 7, 2021
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Jun 7, 2021
Taliban demands 'remorse' from fearful Afghan interpreters
Jun 7, 2021
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Jun 7, 2021
Indonesia ramps up probe into Papuan pastor's death 
Jun 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Jun 6, 2021
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021

Features

Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What is an acolyte

What is an acolyte?
Bishops want EUs religious freedom office beefed up

Bishops want EU’s religious freedom office beefed up
Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted marriage for all

Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted "marriage for all"
On immigration Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

On immigration, Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala Mexico

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala, Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility

Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility
Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers

Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers
Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day

Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.