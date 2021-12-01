X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

South Korea

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung led South Korea's largest archdiocese since 2012

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 01, 2021 09:47 AM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2021 02:47 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
2

Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

Nov 29, 2021
3

Indonesia pays compensation to sexually abused altar boys

Nov 29, 2021
4

Thou shalt not kill

Nov 29, 2021
5

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Thailand’s new curbs further harm press freedom

Nov 29, 2021
8

Filipino lay minister gunned down in Cebu City

Nov 29, 2021
9

Toxic air pollution chokes India, Pakistan

Nov 29, 2021
10

Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, retired archbishop of Seoul in South Korea, greets people during a thanksgiving ceremony on Nov. 30. (Photo: Archdiocese of Seoul)

Catholic bishops, clergy and laypeople expressed their gratitude to Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the retired archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese, with a thanksgiving ceremony on Nov. 30.

Cardinal Yeom, who led the archdiocese since 2012, celebrated a thanksgiving Mass with Korean bishops at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on the Feast of St. Andrew the Apostle, his patron saint, according to a press release from Seoul Archdiocese.

The prelate expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God and the faithful for their continued support that made his service as archbishop of Seoul and apostolic administrator of Pyongyang “a joyful journey guided by the Holy Spirit.”

“I would like to first and foremost thank God for giving me the opportunity and guidance to experience profound joy and comfort amidst challenges in these blessed years. It seems like only yesterday that I was installed as the archbishop of Seoul to succeed the late Cardinal Nicholas Cheong, who had asked me to become an honest and sincere pastor,” Cardinal Yeom said in his homily.

Cardinal Yeom said he confesses his “own deficiency” in carrying out his goals that included missionary work in Asia, youth ministry and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.

He also prayed and made good wishes for Archbishop-elect Peter Chung Soon-taek, whom Pope Francis appointed to succeed him on Oct. 28.  

I will always be grateful for every single moment and pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula and our Church

“As the Archdiocese of Seoul now plays a leading role not only in Asia but also in the Catholic Church around the world, I believe that the new archbishop will become a spiritual leader for the nation as a whole. I will always be grateful for every single moment and pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula and our Church. Please continue to keep me in your prayers,” he said.

Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, apostolic nuncio to South Korea, thanked Cardinal Yeom for his role as “good shepherd” in his farewell message.

“On the Feast of St. Andrew the Apostle, we are gathered in this cathedral to thank God who has faithfully guided Cardinal Yeom during his 10 years of ministry as the archbishop of Seoul. I am pleased to convey this blessing of Pope Francis to Cardinal Yeom and to the new Archbishop Chung as well as the entire Catholic community that we are all grateful to God for giving us Cardinal Yeom, the Good Shepherd, and wish Your Eminence good health and serenity,” said Archbishop Xuereb.

Born on Dec. 5, 1943, in Ansong, Gyeonggi province, into a Catholic family of five generations, Andrew Yeom graduated from the University of Seoul in 1970 and was ordained a priest on Dec. 8 of the same year in Seoul.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He taught at Songsin High School in Seoul and then became a chancellor of Catholic University of Korea Songsin Theological Campus (1987-92) and chancellor of the Archdiocesan Curia (1992-98).

On Dec. 1, 2001, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Seoul and his episcopal ordination took place on Jan. 25, 2002.

Cardinal Yeom has been hailed for ministries and charities for the poor and homeless

He succeeded the late Cardinal Cheong on May 10, 2012 and served as the archbishop of Seoul and apostolic administrator of Pyongyang, which covers the whole of North Korea.

Pope Francis elevated him to the rank of cardinal on Feb. 22, 2014. Cardinal Yeom served as the chairman of the Episcopal Commission for Clergy of the Korean Catholic Bishops from Oct. 13, 2016. He is also a member of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and Congregation for the Clergy.

Cardinal Yeom has been hailed for ministries and charities for the poor and homeless, supporting mission territories as far away as Africa and constant efforts for peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.

He tendered his resignation to Pope Francis in 2018 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75. However, the pope extended his term for two years.

His successor, Archbishop-elect Peter Chung, will be installed as the new head of Seoul Archdiocese on Dec. 8.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China 'hunting Taiwanese abroad through deportation'
China 'hunting Taiwanese abroad through deportation'
China arrests Protestant pastor for joining religious conference
China arrests Protestant pastor for joining religious conference
Korean Church raises funds to renovate care homes for elderly
Korean Church raises funds to renovate care homes for elderly
Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant
Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Support Us

Latest News

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Bangladesh lets relocated Rohingya refugees visit families
Dec 1, 2021
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Dec 1, 2021
Asylum seeker's self-immolation challenges Indonesian policy
Dec 1, 2021
Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends
Dec 1, 2021
Philippine volcano erupts but no ashfall
Dec 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021
Building a church of communion, participation and mission
Nov 29, 2021
Letter from Rome: The not-so-Eternal City
Nov 27, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021

Features

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
Korean nuns on education mission for poor Cambodian children
Nov 30, 2021
A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Feminists Church clash in Bolivia

Feminists, Church clash in Bolivia
Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency

Christians fearful as Niger hit hard by jihadist insurgency
Makeover of NotreDame de Paris interior sparks hot debate

Make-over of Notre-Dame de Paris’ interior sparks hot debate
Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece

Pope seeks to refocus world attention on migrants during trip to Cyprus and Greece
European Commission pulls internal memo cancelling Christmas

European Commission pulls internal memo “cancelling” Christmas

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.