X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Catholic universities make eco-friendly nativity scenes

Christmas cribs have been made from recycled materials to promote ecological awareness

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 24, 2021 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: December 24, 2021 08:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history

Dec 23, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
4

French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia

Dec 23, 2021
5

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
6

Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

Dec 22, 2021
7

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
8

Australia offers Cambodia 2.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Dec 22, 2021
9

Every day is Covid Christmas

Dec 21, 2021
10

Pakistani rock band strikes note of harmony

Dec 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean Catholic universities make eco-friendly nativity scenes

A nativity scene at Catholic University of Korea St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

Two leading Catholic universities in South Korea have prepared eco-friendly nativity scenes from recycled materials, taking cues from Pope Francis’ famed environmental encyclical Laudato Si'.

The Catholic University of Korea St. Mary’s Hospital and Sogang University, both in capital Seoul, have installed Christmas trees, cribs and manger fences with discarded materials after recycling, reports Catholic Times of Korea.

While the main frames of the cribs are wooden, supplementary materials used in their decoration include recycled plastic bottles, wine boxes and rolls of vinyl.

The initiative is a part of the Korean Church’s seven-year action plan based on Laudato Si'.

The decoration in front of St. Mary’s Hospital presents a Laudato Si' prayer for protection of "our common home" and the recycling of materials.

Sister Kim Joo-ae from Mary, Our Lady of Eternal Help congregation led the planning and production of the nativity scene at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The birth of Jesus Christ is a wonderful time to show in practice how we can save our common home in our respective places

“Preparing an innovative crib has been meaningful for us as our staff and patients joined in to collect the recyclables. The birth of Jesus Christ is a wonderful time to show in practice how we can save our common home in our respective places,” the nun said.

Jesuit Father Luke Sim Jong-hyeok, president of Sogang University, said the institute has prepared a nativity scene with the theme “Overcoming with Love” in a reference to the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jesuit-run university organized a contest for staff, teachers and students on innovative ecological themes of Christmas mangers.

The Catholic Church in Korea has undertaken long-term environmental pledges under its Seven-Year Laudato Si Action Plan in the spirit of integrated ecology that aims for a sustainable world on the fifth anniversary of the papal encyclical this year.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholic archdioceses and dioceses have already started programs and actions focusing on “ecological spirituality and activities in education, practice and solidarity” for the seven-year ecological journey.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye
South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye
Two more Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork
Two more Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork
Outrage as Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue
Outrage as Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue
Photo book on Catholic churches depicts history of Taiwan
Photo book on Catholic churches depicts history of Taiwan
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Support Us

Latest News

Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith
Dec 24, 2021
Interfaith bazar marks Christmas in Jerusalem despite disquiet
Dec 24, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Uproar over Pakistani bakeries' boycott of Christmas cakes
Dec 24, 2021
Cardinal Bo under fire for meeting Myanmar coup leader
Dec 24, 2021
China bans Christmas as 'forbidden Western celebration'
Dec 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021
The voice of the disappeared in Pakistan
Dec 24, 2021
Shameless China tries to erase 1989 massacre from history
Dec 23, 2021

Features

Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Does celebrating Christmas really change anything

Does celebrating Christmas really change anything?
Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas

Ecumenical leader says we must remember abuse victims this Christmas
Tidings of comfort

Tidings of comfort
Memory at Christmas an American carol and biblical images

Memory at Christmas: an American carol and biblical images
Room

Room
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.