Korean Catholic universities make eco-friendly nativity scenes

A nativity scene at Catholic University of Korea St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul. (Photo: Catholic Times of Korea)

Two leading Catholic universities in South Korea have prepared eco-friendly nativity scenes from recycled materials, taking cues from Pope Francis’ famed environmental encyclical Laudato Si'.

The Catholic University of Korea St. Mary’s Hospital and Sogang University, both in capital Seoul, have installed Christmas trees, cribs and manger fences with discarded materials after recycling, reports Catholic Times of Korea.

While the main frames of the cribs are wooden, supplementary materials used in their decoration include recycled plastic bottles, wine boxes and rolls of vinyl.

The initiative is a part of the Korean Church’s seven-year action plan based on Laudato Si'.

The decoration in front of St. Mary’s Hospital presents a Laudato Si' prayer for protection of "our common home" and the recycling of materials.

Sister Kim Joo-ae from Mary, Our Lady of Eternal Help congregation led the planning and production of the nativity scene at St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Preparing an innovative crib has been meaningful for us as our staff and patients joined in to collect the recyclables. The birth of Jesus Christ is a wonderful time to show in practice how we can save our common home in our respective places,” the nun said.

Jesuit Father Luke Sim Jong-hyeok, president of Sogang University, said the institute has prepared a nativity scene with the theme “Overcoming with Love” in a reference to the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jesuit-run university organized a contest for staff, teachers and students on innovative ecological themes of Christmas mangers.

The Catholic Church in Korea has undertaken long-term environmental pledges under its Seven-Year Laudato Si Action Plan in the spirit of integrated ecology that aims for a sustainable world on the fifth anniversary of the papal encyclical this year.

Catholic archdioceses and dioceses have already started programs and actions focusing on “ecological spirituality and activities in education, practice and solidarity” for the seven-year ecological journey.