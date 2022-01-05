X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Catholic group to promote eco-friendly energy

Energy cooperative in Suwon Diocese aims to reduce energy consumption and produce renewable, sustainable power

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 05, 2022 06:47 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2022 07:01 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
2

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
3

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
4

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
5

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
6

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
7

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
8

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
9

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
10

No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks

Jan 3, 2022
Support UCA News
Korean Catholic group to promote eco-friendly energy

The Common Home Energy Cooperative in Suwon Diocese of South Korea aims to promote eco-friendly energy. (Photo: Suwon Diocese)

A Catholic group in Suwon Diocese in South Korea has undertaken a series of resolutions to promote eco-friendly projects, renewable energy and carbon neutrality in parishes, religious communities and organizations.

The Common Home Energy Cooperative held its first general meeting in Anam-dong neighborhood in Suwon on Dec. 28 and elected new leaders who announced a host of plans to respond to the ecological crisis with inspiration from Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical, Laudato Si’, reports Catholic Times of Korea.

Suwon Diocese established the forum, under the auspices of the diocesan ecology and environment committee, last September as part of the Korean Church’s 7-Year Laudato Si' Journey, a collective action plan that aims to care for creation in the spirit of integrated ecology that aims for a sustainable world.

Father Stephen Yang Ki-suk, head of the committee, has been elected the first president of the forum.

He said the forum will engage in programs to help society become carbon-neutral and energy-efficient and to promote consciousness and lifestyles among believers based on “ecological spirituality.” 

“Pope Francis is requesting that churches and believers actively respond to the global ecological crisis by participating in the Laudato Si’ 7-Year Journey. We ask for many people to join us in a cooperative that groups have joined forces to create,” Father Yang said.

The first eco-friendly power plant will be launched in March with funding from members and donations

The forum, the priest said, will inspire citizens to reduce energy consumption and become producers of eco-friendly, renewable and sustainable energy. 

Carbon neutrality refers to achieving net zero carbon dioxide — the balance between carbon emissions and absorbing carbon emissions in carbon sinks. Simply put, it means eliminating all carbon emissions. Carbon sinks are systems that absorb more carbon than they emit, such as forests, soil and oceans.

Carbon neutrality gained momentum after the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change announced that the world must achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 to limit global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

South Korea passed the Carbon Neutrality Act on Aug. 29, becoming the 14th nation to legislate for carbon neutrality.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Yang said the forum aims for the diocese to achieve 100 percent self-reliance on eco-friendly energy and carbon-neutrality in parish communities and seeks to produce and sell renewable energy directly in the future.

The first eco-friendly power plant will be launched in March with funding from members and donations.

The forum will recruit more members by making regular visits to parish communities to explain its activities and to encourage people to join the forum.  

To implement the Laudato Si' action plan, Korean dioceses are running regular campaigns to raise ecological awareness and transform public perceptions about the environment based on a range of themes relating to sustainable management of transport, energy, water, trees, garbage and soil.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Hong Kong activist jailed for second Tiananmen 'incitement'
Hong Kong activist jailed for second Tiananmen 'incitement'
Asian rights bastion Taiwan clings to capital punishment
Asian rights bastion Taiwan clings to capital punishment
Post-Christmas homework
Post-Christmas homework
Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath
Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath
Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow
Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow
Vatican names new archbishop for Nagasaki
Vatican names new archbishop for Nagasaki
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani Christians rejoice over 'liberation' of college
Jan 5, 2022
Philippines' Black Nazarene feast falls victim to Covid surge
Jan 5, 2022
Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins
Jan 5, 2022
Indian Christians demand fair probe into church attack
Jan 5, 2022
Indian 'prophet' stuns politician with surprise gift
Jan 5, 2022
Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree
Jan 5, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021
World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021

Features

Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
US-China showdown over religion may intensify
Jan 3, 2022
Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change
Christians are a gift for Israel says countrys president

"Christians are a gift for Israel," says country’s president

Cardinal Sarah blasts Guineas military junta

Cardinal Sarah blasts Guinea’s military junta
Popes prayer intention for January For those who suffer religious persecution

Pope's prayer intention for January: For those who suffer religious persecution
The popes uphill battle to reform the Roman Curia

The pope's uphill battle to reform the Roman Curia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.