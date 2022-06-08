News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
South Korea

Korean Catholic group raises funds for Ukraine war victims

One Body One Spirit movement earlier donated $450,000 for those affected by the conflict

Two boys sit on swings in a playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodyanka on June 7 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Two boys sit on swings in a playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodyanka on June 7 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 08, 2022 06:50 AM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2022 09:09 AM GMT

A Catholic group in South Korea has kicked off the second round of a campaign to raise funds for victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bishop Timothy Yu Gyoung-chon, auxiliary bishop of Seoul Archdiocese and chairman of One Body One Spirit (OBOS), said the group has launched a second fundraiser to support victims of the war who are facing hard times.

OBOS carried out its first campaign from March 7 to April 30 and donated funds equivalent to US$350,000 for emergency relief operations through Caritas Ukraine. Another $100,000 was sent for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries through Caritas Czech Republic, Catholic Times of Korea reported.

The donations in the first campaign came mostly from some 4,455 individuals.

The second fundraising campaign will run up to July 31.

Bishop Yu said the movement has been collecting funds through individual and institutional donations as the number of refugees from the Ukraine war surpassed 14 million — 8 million displaced internally and another 6 million who fled to other countries.

OBOS is hosting an exhibition and prayer campaign at its headquarters in Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul to spread the message of peace in the world

“We have provided emergency relief through the first fundraising campaign, but we feel people need more help due to the prolonged war,” the prelate said.

According to OBOS, the funds have been used for providing food, sanitation and daily essentials to up to 250,000 people in Ukraine along with the construction of temporary shelters for displaced people and child protection activities.

The group has also appealed to its international partners to raise funds for Ukrainian war victims.  

OBOS is hosting an exhibition and prayer campaign at its headquarters in Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul to spread the message of peace in the world.

The group was founded with inspiration from the 44th World Eucharistic Congress in Seoul in 1989. The group seeks to spread hope, life and love through Catholic social teaching to make a peaceful world according to the spirit of the Eucharistic sacrament

In recent decades, OBOS has sponsored domestic and international projects including development cooperation through Caritas, social welfare support for hungry and homeless in South Korea and support for the pro-life movement.

As of June 1, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had verified 4,169 civilian deaths since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. The victims include 268 children. Another 4,982 people have been injured. It said the figures are conservative estimates and real numbers could be higher.

