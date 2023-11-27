News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Catholic forum offers hope to LGBTQ people

Monthly Mass and a meeting help Korean LGBTQ people overcome the bitter experiences in the Church

Korean Catholic forum offers hope to LGBTQ people

Participants march during a Pride event in support of LGBT rights in Seoul, South Korea on June 1, 2019. (Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 27, 2023 12:05 PM GMT

Updated: November 27, 2023 01:08 PM GMT

Soso, a 31-year-old Korean and self-proclaimed bisexual visits the LGBTQ Parents' Association office in Jung-gu of the national capital Seoul once a month to attend a special Mass.

Following the Mass, he joins a meeting to discuss with some 30 other LGBTQ persons to share their life experiences and ponder about their lawful rights.

The monthly program is organized by Arcus (Latin for rainbow), a Catholic group founded last May with support from the Archdiocese of Seoul to offer support to LGBTQ people.

Born in a Catholic family in Seoul, Soso says the mass and forum help him to overcome bitter experiences and the discrimination sexual minorities like him face in the country, including in the church.

"I've heard hateful language in church, like 'homosexuals can't meet God' and 'transgender people are the devil,'" Soso said after the Mass on Nov. 20.

“I'm always confused, like, 'Am I not a Catholic because I'm LGBT?” Soso questioned.

‘Violence against LGBTQ community’

The discussion on the day centered around comments by a Catholic priest on the video streaming on a social media site.

The video of the Nov. 14 program featured a priest and a Buddhist monk among other speakers.

During the program, Father Jae-gyu Jeong remarked that LGBTQ people are “too violent for religious people."

An unnamed 20-year-old LGBTQ woman alleged that remarks by the priest itself were violence against the LGBTQ community.

"I know it's not easy for a priest to feel free to talk about that on air, but the fact that he called it a 'violent question' is violence against LGBTQ people," the woman said.

Another unnamed Catholic woman in her 30s pointed out that the members of the LGBTQ community also face “structural violence.”

She said the priest "was wrong in any case" to call LGBTQ people violent "because LGBT people are subjected to structural violence.” 

‘A platform for reconciliation’

Father Won Dong-il, who led the Holy Mass and discussion forum, said he still regrets his inability to console a same-sex woman whom he had met years ago in the parish.

"It pains me that I didn't say a warm word to a young lesbian parishioner, who came to me 20 years ago,” Won lamented.

“If I met her now, I would ask for forgiveness," Won added.

For Soso, the monthly meetings are a way to gain the courage to speak out about his issues and share them among the members of the gradually growing group.

"Meeting LGBTQ-friendly priests and nuns at the Arcus Mass gave me the courage to speak out," Soso said.

"I feel the community is slowly expanding as new people continue to come to Mass and more and more people want to be a part of it," Soso added.

‘Discrimination remains pervasive’

According to New York-based Human Rights Watch, the LGBTQ community in South Korea faces discrimination at various levels.

The nation’s first LGBTQ Pride parade in three years was held last July and was attended by around 13,000. Around 15,000 anti-LGBTQ protesters took to the streets on the same day to oppose the parade.  

Cha Hae-young, a 35-year-old bisexual politician and LGBT rights activist, became the first openly LGBTQ elected official in South Korea after winning the district council elections in June.

In April, the Supreme Court of Korea overturned the military convictions of two same-sex soldiers, who had been prosecuted for same-sex conduct under the Military Criminal Act.

Although the court did not rule the provision unconstitutional, its decision set a precedent that should protect other soldiers who engage in same-sex activity, activists said.

In January, a South Korean court ruled against a gay couple who had registered for spousal health insurance benefits. The court had asserted that there was no legal justification for expanding the definition of marriage to include same-sex partnerships.

Homosexuality is legal but same-sex marriage is illegal in the nation, according to LGBTQ knowledge base Equaldex.  

Conversion therapy is not banned, same-sex couples adopting children is illegal, employment discrimination is not illegal, and same-sex individuals have no protection against housing discrimination.

* This report is a translated and edited version of a feature published by the Kyunghyang Shinmun on Nov. 26, 2023.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rachel and Leah, Sisters and Mothers of Israel Rachel and Leah, Sisters and Mothers of Israel
German priest abducted in Mali in 2022 freed, say officials German priest abducted in Mali in 2022 freed, say officials
Korean Catholic forum offers hope to LGBTQ people Korean Catholic forum offers hope to LGBTQ people
The trust-deficit in China's authoritarian regime The trust-deficit in China's authoritarian regime
Indian crusader priest remains defiant despite all odds Indian crusader priest remains defiant despite all odds
Bangladesh ruling party accused of picking minority repressors Bangladesh ruling party accused of picking minority repressors
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

The Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta is the largest in the country by geographical area but most impoverished both

Read more
Diocese of Niigata

Diocese of Niigata

In a land area of 4,737,997 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Akita, Yamagata and Niigata

Read more
Diocese of Datong

Diocese of Datong

In a land area of approximately 14,176 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.