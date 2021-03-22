X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph

Catholic fathers seek inspiration from the patron of the Universal Church to improve family life

UCA News reporter, Seoul

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Updated: March 22, 2021 04:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
2

Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

Mar 19, 2021
3

The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

Mar 19, 2021
4

Church and political leaders unite against Duterte

Mar 19, 2021
5

Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19

Mar 19, 2021
6

Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village

Mar 19, 2021
7

Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?

Mar 19, 2021
8

Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh

Mar 19, 2021
9

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban

Mar 19, 2021
10

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph

A priest baptizes a child in a Catholic church in South Korea in 2020. The Catholic Fathers Association of Seoul Archdiocese is helping Catholic fathers to emulate Saint Joseph. (Photo: Catholic Times)

Taking cues from Pope Francis' call for Catholics around the globe to intensify their devotion to St. Joseph, Catholic fathers in Seoul Archdiocese, South Korea, are reflecting and practicing the role of the saint to become good husbands and fathers.

Pope Francis has declared 2021 the Year of St. Joseph to mark the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as the Patron of the Universal Church. The pope issued an apostolic letter, Patris Corde (With A Father’s Heart), last December dedicating Dec. 8, 2020 to Dec. 8, 2021 to St. Joseph, the adoptive father of Jesus Christ.

Seoul Archdiocese's Catholic Fathers Association, founded in 2010, has taken the opportunity to help their members think and act more enthusiastically about their important roles in their families.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They are also encouraged to connect with the pope’s appeals for families based on love and care presented in Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), the apostolic exhortation published in 2016 following the Synods of Bishops on the Family (2014-2015).  

“St. Joseph was a gentle, loving, obedient, and responsible husband and father. Fathers need to renew their commitments to the family in order to become good husbands and fathers,” said Father Joseph Kim Deok-geun, chaplain of the association.

The association recently launched a five-week program divided into six hours each week for Catholic fathers in the archdiocese to assist them to emulate St. Joseph.   

The group brings together Catholic fathers through meetings to provide them with lessons on how they can be more responsible, sincere, and lovable and maintain a happy and holy family like the Holy Family of Nazareth.

“There is a distorted image of males in our society where males are categorically viewed as workaholics and detached from families. Our mission is to help them realize you need to become a good husband to become a good father that will also inspire many others,” Father Joseph said.

As part of home assignments, Catholic fathers are encouraged to spend good time with their wives and children at the end of each work-week. They are asked to write passionate letters to family members, join family prayers for God’s blessings and hug wives and children.

Husbands have also been told to wash the feet of their wives as a sign of love and care.   

Related News

“Most of them were a bit embarrassed because they were not used to such gestures. But they followed and it has good effects in creating a harmonious atmosphere in the family,” said Vincent Kim Sang-gil, in-charge of the association.

“We focus on connecting spirituality in family life to help them experience the joy of love. Priority is given to good dialogue in the family. This is how families can be happy and holy, enabling them to receive God’s grace and peace of mind,” he said.

During special retreat sessions, fathers shared with others how they felt happier and closer to their families by performing the assignments.

“Now, they are capable of overcoming family problems and crises by following the model of St. Joseph who always stood by the family and protected it with love,” said Dominic Kang Dong-hwa, who is in charge of the group.

The organization is a place where good fathers work together to form and sustain happy families, he added.

The group also plans to hold a family festival with fathers, wives, children and other acquaintances to help them share their joy of love together.

“Saint Joseph, the adoptive father of Jesus, had always been dedicated to his wife and son and protected them with love and care. He is our patron and inspiration,” Dominic added.

Also Read

Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
That passed, this can too
That passed, this can too
South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar
South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar
Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation

Latest News

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan's minorities demand anti-forced conversion law
Mar 22, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike
Mar 22, 2021
Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria
Mar 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021

Features

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon
Mar 22, 2021
Indonesian nun unshackles the potential of mentally ill, disabled
Mar 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ministry vocation and life a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation

Ministry, vocation and life: a reflection on resigning oneself to resignation
World Water Day invites us to reflect on Gods irreplaceable gift says pope

World Water Day invites us to reflect on God’s irreplaceable gift, says pope
Catholic bishops blast Spains legalization of euthanasia

Catholic bishops blast Spain’s legalization of euthanasia

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan

Christians continue to be discriminated against in Sudan
On the popes agenda

On the pope's agenda
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life

Lord, You are the light of the world. Help us to follow You the light of life
Enable us to understand the goodness in people

Enable us to understand the goodness in people
St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day

St. Turibius de Mogrovejo | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.