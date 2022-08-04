News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
South Korea

Korean Catholic dental care group faces hard times

A decline in membership threatens free dental services to disadvantaged people in North Chungcheong province

Dentists from Green Club offers services to a patient. The group has been facing a crisis due to decline in membership

Dentists from Green Club offers services to a patient. The group has been facing a crisis due to decline in membership. (Photo: Green Club)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 04, 2022 04:29 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2022 04:48 AM GMT

A Catholic volunteer group in South Korea that has been providing free dental care services to disadvantaged people for more than four decades is struggling for survival amid dwindling membership.

The Green Club has served hundreds of poor and marginalized people by offering dental services in the Kkottongnae area in North Chungcheong province since 1977.

The group, composed of mainly Catholic dentists, technicians and hygienists, has been facing hard times due to a drop in volunteers and a funding crunch, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported.

“It has been 20 years since the last dentist joined our group,” said Kim Il-gyu, the group’s president.

“The recruitment of new members is a very urgent issue,” he said, adding that the demand for their services is high, but they cannot provide the services due to the shortage of dentists and volunteers.

Many patients dealt with by the team face problems due to poor oral hygiene.

“Most patients admitted to Kkottongnae suffer from toothache,” said Cha Min-Seok, the vice-president.

The group’s membership has fallen from 40 to 32 now including only six dentists.

Despite the reduction in the volunteer force, the organization continues to provide services to the needy.

When the group was formed 45 years ago, it also provided support to leprosy patients.  

Apart from general dental procedures, the team also provides dental prostheses and other advanced services.

The group says that despite the setbacks they have increased efforts to find more volunteers and funding for its activities.

“You don’t know the joy of using your outstanding skills as a dentist as a talent donation for others unless you experience it,” said Kim, the president.

South Korea is considered a world leader in terms of expertise in dentistry and allied faculties.

Dental implants in Korea cost 30 percent of the cost in the United States, and 60 percent of the prices in Japan, media reports say.

For instance, the estimated cost of a US$5,000 titanium implant in the US costs an average of US$1,160 in South Korea.

