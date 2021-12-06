X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

South Korea

Korean Catholic climate group wants coal power plant shut

The thermal power plant would damage the environment in Samcheok city famed for its pristine sandy beach, activists say

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 06, 2021 07:37 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2021 07:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act

Dec 4, 2021
2

Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency

Dec 3, 2021
3

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 3, 2021
4

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
5

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes

Dec 3, 2021
6

Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop

Dec 3, 2021
7

Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered

Dec 3, 2021
8

Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'

Dec 3, 2021
9

Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary

Dec 3, 2021
10

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant

Dec 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean Catholic climate group wants coal power plant shut

An aerial view of the 2.1-gigawatt coal power plant being constructed at Samcheok city in Gangwon province of South Korea. (Photo: www.forourclimate.org)

A Catholic climate group in South Korea has organized a second demonstration to oppose and demand closure of an under-construction power plant in a beach city famed for its cultural, educational and tourism sectors.

A delegation from Catholic Climate Action of Korea joined by members of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) held the second march against the coal-powered plant in Samcheok city in Gangwon province from Nov. 28-29 with the theme “Reviving Sick Samcheok.”

Catholic Times of Korea reported that the groups held their first demonstration against Samcheok Blue Power Plant on Oct. 3-4 when activists met with local environmental groups, participated in a pilgrimage for life and peace, held a protest rally in front of Samcheok City Hall and arranged a Mass.

This time the activists met with activists, participated in a pilgrimage walk from Samcheok City Hall to Samcheok Post office and held a Life and Peace Mass on the first day.

The next day, they visited Maengbang Beach, which is under threat due to potential damage to the ecosystem from the emissions of the power plant.

Maengbang is a popular sandy beach stretching over 1.2 kilometers which attracts about 500,000 holidaymakers each year thanks to its pine tree forest, clean white sand, shallow waters and convenient amenities, according to koreatriptips.com.

Only if the construction of the coal-fired power plant is halted can we save the disappearing beach and protect Samcheok

Father Kang Su-seung from Catholic Climate Action said there is no option but to work together to shut the power plant to save the city and beach from environmental degradation.

“Only if the construction of the coal-fired power plant is halted can we save the disappearing beach and protect Samcheok. We can only solve this by working together,” Father Kang said.

The priest said the group will carry out a third demonstration to oppose the plant on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The 2.1-gigawatt plant is being constructed at a cost of US$4.3 billion, according to the Korea Herald. It is expected to be completed by April 2024.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The project has also drawn investment from POSCO Group, one of the world’s largest steel manufacturing companies and a leading conglomerate in South Korea.

Various environmental groups such as Solutions for Our Climate have called on the government to carry out an audit on state-run banks including Korea Development Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea for bankrolling the project. The two banks are among the seven major financers of the project that the group is targeting.

Activists say the funding scheme is a betrayal of taxpayers in South Korea where public sentiment against coal power forced a number of companies to disssociate themselves from coal power projects.

"There is no pretext for the coal power project to continue, either financial or environmental-wise," Park Jee-hye, director of the group, reportedly said.   

Maengbang beach has become wildly popular among Korean pop music fans ever since K-pop band group BTS released a musical video shot on the beach.

The power plant project also angered K-pop fans, prompting a fans' group, K-Pop for Planet, to launch a campaign in September to collect signatures from all over the world demanding a halt to the project.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing
Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
China summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks
China summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Support Us

Latest News

Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Divided opinion over lynching incident in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 15
Dec 6, 2021
Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder
Dec 6, 2021
China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines
Dec 6, 2021
Korean Catholic climate group wants coal power plant shut
Dec 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Dec 6, 2021
Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Dec 4, 2021
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021

Features

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Simplicity Contemplation Service

Simplicity, Contemplation, Service
Popes cry in Lesbos Lets stop this shipwreck of civilization

Pope’s cry in Lesbos: "Let's stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
Stop violence promote coexistence plead bishops of East Africa

Stop violence, promote coexistence, plead bishops of East Africa
Fidelity

Fidelity
Accepting a resignation from 35000 feet in the air

Accepting a resignation from 35,000 feet in the air
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.