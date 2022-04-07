News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean bishops launch audiovisual catechism for Asia

English-language version highlights Catholic activities, the liturgy and church ceremonies

Korean bishops launch audiovisual catechism for Asia

A screenshot of the audiovisual catechism in English that Korean bishops released in March with a plan to distribute it across Asia. 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 07, 2022 05:54 AM GMT

Updated: April 07, 2022 07:04 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in South Korea have launched an audiovisual version of the Catechism of the Catholic Church in English to help Asian dioceses teach catechism to adults from other religions who aspire to be Catholic.

The Catholic Pastoral Institute of Korea (CPIK) and the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) on March 24 released the English version of the video, originally published in the Korean language in 2020 to support the teaching of catechism to catechumens, re-education of Catholics and Sunday school learning.

The Korean version was produced after a 2017 search on the problems in catechesis for catechumen, which showed the lack of visual material in catechesis. The English version is dubbed and subtitled in English.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The CPIK, which conducted the research, was established by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea (CBCK) to research and deal with pastoral challenges in modern Korean society.

The Korean bishops plan to provide the English version to the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) as well as to English-speaking Korean Catholics living abroad, according to a press release from the bishop.

The catechism covers the basics of the Catholic faith, participation in the liturgy and daily practice of faith.

The audiovisual catechism helps the faithful, as well as catechumen, learn from seeing the ceremonies and faith practices of people

It cites official documents such as the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Catholic Prayer Book, Documents of the Second Vatican Council II and papal documents to explain the history of Catholic doctrine.

The audiovisual catechism helps the faithful, as well as catechumen, learn from seeing the ceremonies and faith practices of people.

The English version is largely translated from the Korean version and therefore “the specific circumstances of the Catholic Church in Korea are reflected” in those portions, an official note on the project said.

The arrangement of the audiovisual catechism is different from that of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. It is produced to support the catechesis and so catechists are expected to “fully explain the content of the catechism,” it said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Walking with the Risen Jesus Walking with the Risen Jesus
Korean faithful urged to pray for peace in Myanmar Korean faithful urged to pray for peace in Myanmar
Pakistan president wants election date set as crisis deepens Pakistan president wants election date set as crisis deepens
Hong Kong activists fade from view as court case drags Hong Kong activists fade from view as court case drags
Bishops tell Filipinos not to gamble with nation's future Bishops tell Filipinos not to gamble with nation's future
Bishops condemn deadly terror attacks in Nigeria Bishops condemn deadly terror attacks in Nigeria

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

In the run-up to the July papal visit, Catholic bishops in the DR-Congo have urged priests who have fathered children to seek laicization and care for their families

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.