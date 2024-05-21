News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Korean bishops caution against losing green spaces

Govt wants to develop housing projects by utilizing green-belt zones and unused land across the country
Environmental activists wearing clothes made from plastic waste perform during a campaign event to mark International Earth Day in Seoul on April 22.

Environmental activists wearing clothes made from plastic waste perform during a campaign event to mark International Earth Day in Seoul on April 22. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 21, 2024 10:56 AM GMT
Updated: May 21, 2024 10:59 AM GMT

The Catholic bishops’ Conference of South Korea has expressed concern over the government's decision to lift land development restrictions in Green Belt Zones across the country, saying it will impact the environment and future generations.

“These zones are the last bastion of protection for green space in urban centers, and their removal undermines the assets we will pass on to future generations,” said Father Blasio Park Hyun-dong, chair of the Korean Catholic Bishops’ Conference’s Ecology and Environment Committee.

Park said lifting land development restrictions in protected zones “goes against the theme of this year's World Environment Day.” The conference website published his message, ahead of World Environment Day, June 5.

The theme “Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience” is a key pillar of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In January this year, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration announced measures to boost new housing and development projects, including lifting green-belt restrictions around the capital area, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The move aims to reinvigorate recently dwindled housing projects across the country by utilizing green-belt zones and unused land to discover new development sites within the greater Seoul area to supply an additional 20,000 housing units, Yonhap reported.

Green Belt Zones were first adopted in 1971 to restrict development in areas to prevent indiscriminate rapid urban expansion for environmental preservation, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

Once a greenbelt has been designated, gaining approval for development projects in the zone becomes difficult.

Earlier, from 2001 to 2003, the restrictions on limited development zones were completely lifted in seven small—and medium-sized cities.

Yoon said a survey will be conducted to scrap "outdated regulations that do not keep up with changing times.”

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that 12 ministries and local governments have imposed 336 farmland use regulations that will be reviewed.

Park stressed the need to “restore a healthy relationship” with creation through ecological repentance and inner transformation. He asked people to work for environmental restoration.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

He added that South Korea was the world’s 10th largest greenhouse gas emitter.

“Humanity has not yet succeeded in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which cause global warming,” Park lamented.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop James Romen Boiragi of Khulna, Bangladesh
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Selvister Ponnumuthan of Punalur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Bali Gali of Cuddapah , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Huiyao Wang of Zhouzhi, China
Read More...
Latest News
Two Filipino priests among activists facing terror funding charges
Two Filipino priests among activists facing terror funding charges
The world needs Taiwan as a vibrant democracy in Asia
The world needs Taiwan as a vibrant democracy in Asia
Tibetan kids protest China’s ‘genocide tourism’
Tibetan kids protest China’s ‘genocide tourism’
Well-known Asian evangelizer buried in India
Well-known Asian evangelizer buried in India
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.