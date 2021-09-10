X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law

South Korea becomes the 14th nation to pass a carbon neutrality act to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: September 10, 2021 07:12 AM GMT

Updated: September 10, 2021 09:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
2

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
3

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
4

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
5

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack

Sep 7, 2021
6

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank

Sep 7, 2021
7

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
8

Indonesian police arrest 10 over Ahmadi mosque attack

Sep 7, 2021
9

Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders

Sep 7, 2021
10

New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal

Sep 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law

People take a break around the Cheonggyecheon Stream to avoid the heat on July 21 in Seoul, South Korea. The world is getting hotter because of climate change, say scientists. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in South Korea have called on the government to effectively enact its carbon neutrality law and urged other countries to follow suit as a response to the global climate crisis.

“We urge the enactment of a law that can properly respond to the climate crisis,” Bishop Park Hyun-dong, president of the Korean bishops’ committee for ecology and environment, said in a statement, reports the Catholic Times of Korea.

The Benedictine prelate noted that though South Korea passed its carbon neutrality act recently, its implementation might be delayed due to other policies that would make the act meaningless.

South Korea became the 14th nation to legislate for carbon neutrality when its National Assembly passed the related bill on Aug. 29, reported the Korean Herald. Among the other nations in the fold are Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

The act was approved on a 109-42 vote by lawmakers. It will become law after President Moon Jae-in, the second Catholic president of the country, signs it off.

The law requires the government to reduce greenhouse gas (carbon) emissions by 35 percent or more from 2018 levels. It also says “the government has a national vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to promote harmonious development of the environment and economy.”

The enactment of the carbon neutrality act lays the foundation for Korea’s carbon neutral policy for the next 30 years

Once in place, the law warrants South Korea to reduce carbon emissions by at least 472.9 million metric tons by 2030, down from 727.6 million tons in 2018.

Carbon neutrality refers to achieving net zero carbon dioxide — the balance between carbon emissions and absorbing carbon emissions in carbon sinks. Simply put, it means eliminating all carbon emissions. Carbon sinks are systems that absorb more carbon than they emit, such as forests, soil and oceans, according to Plan A, a global non-profit organization promoting carbon neutrality.

Carbon neutrality gained momentum following the 2015 Paris Agreement spearheaded by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Following years of scientific assessments, the IPCC announced that the world must achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 to limit global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The UN says at the current pace the world is on track for a 2C annual rise in temperatures.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

South Korea’s Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae said the law had laid the foundation for the nation’s carbon neutral policy as well as climate change.

“The enactment of the carbon neutrality act lays the foundation for Korea’s carbon neutral policy for the next 30 years,” Han said, adding that it will serve as the basis for practical policies such as climate change impact assessments, a climate response fund and a greenhouse gas reduction cognitive budget system.

Bishop Park, however, warned against any policy that might hinder responses to climate change.  

“It is not enough to prevent a climate disaster, so we call for a complete halt in enacting laws that could delay the response to the global climate crisis,” the prelate said.

“I ask the government to establish and implement relevant policies while keeping pace with the international community to overcome the climate crisis by setting effective goals and listening to the voices of various members of society for the socially disadvantaged and future generations. ”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Hong Kong councillors swear new loyalty oath after hundreds quit
Hong Kong councillors swear new loyalty oath after hundreds quit
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal
New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Sep 10, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation
Sep 10, 2021
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Sep 10, 2021
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican describes popes visit to Hungary Slovakia as pilgrimage

Vatican describes pope’s visit to Hungary, Slovakia as "pilgrimage"
Is Budapest worth only a Mass

Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Why

Why?

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches

Archbishop of Paris limits Old Mass to five churches
Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbn

Pope Francis in the country of Viktor Orbán
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word

Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word
King of the ages, rule over our age

King of the ages, rule over our age
Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.