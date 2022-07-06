Korean bishop donates century-old portrait of St. Andrew Kim

The priceless oil painting is considered one of the oldest images of the revered saint

Bishop Matthias Iong-hoon Ri of Suwon Diocese donates the 102-year-old painting of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon to Suwon Catholic University on July 5. (Photo:Park Min-gyu/Catholic Times)

A South Korean Catholic bishop has donated a priceless 102-year-old portrait of Saint Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean priest and martyr, for display at a Catholic University.

Bishop Matthias Iong-hoon Ri of Suwon handed over the recently discovered oil painting of the saint to the officials of Suwon Catholic University on July 5, Catholic Times of Korea reported

“People will be delighted to see the portrait of Father Kim Tae-gon, who is a national treasure, permanently preserved as a symbol for future priests and seminarians,” said Bishop Ri during the dedication ceremony.

The image is believed to be the second portrait drawn by a 19th-century Korean artist called Jang Bal in May 1920. Suwon Diocese has preserved the portrait since October 2021.

Song Ran-hee, academic director at the Korean Institute of Church History, has reportedly verified the authenticity and the period of the painting. Song received the painting from Lee Kyung-woo who originally had the portrait and later handed it over to Bishop Ri.

The portrait is considered “a priceless artifact” as it is one of the oldest portraits of the popular saint.

The other known version of the portrait by the same artist is on display at the Liturgy Museum of the Catholic University of Korea in Seoul.

“The newly discovered portrait is not only a valuable asset for the entire Korean church but also valuable as a historical figure at the Korean level,” said Father Lee during the dedication ceremony.

Media reports say the first portrait was commissioned by Father Ginang Eun-gyeong, then the principal of Yongsan Seminary in Seoul.

The other portrait was painted to commemorate the 30th episcopal ordination anniversary of Archbishop Gustave Mutel, a French MEP missionary who led the Archdiocese of Seoul from 1890-1933.

Andrew Kim Tae-gon was born in a Buddhist family in 1821 and later converted to Catholicism during the early days of Christianity in Korea when it was ruled by the staunchly Buddhist Joseon dynasty. Thousands of Catholics were massacred by Josen rulers who viewed Christianity as a subversive western religion.

Following his conversion, Andrew Kim went to Macau and studied in a seminary. He was ordained a priest in Shanghai in 1845.

On his return home, Father Andrew Kim devoted himself to evangelization by assisting foreign missionaries despite great risks to his life due to hostility against Christianity from Korean rulers.

He was arrested and tortured for months for refusing to renounce his Catholic faith. He was accused of treachery for his association with the banned faith and was beheaded at the age of 25 on Sept. 16, 1846, at the Han River near Seoul.

In 1984, during his visit to South Korea, Pope John Paul II canonized 103 martyrs including Andrew Kim who had been martyred for the faith in the 19th century.

Korean Catholic Church celebrated the birth bicentenary of St. Andrew Kim through yearlong programs and activities from Nov. 29, 2020, to Nov. 27, 2021.

Latest News