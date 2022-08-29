News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Korean Bishop Bae resigns over poor health

BishopConstantine Bae Ki-Hyen has served as the bishop of Masan Diocese since 2016

Bishop Constantine Bae Ki-Hyen of Masan Diocese in South Korea has resigned on health grounds on Aug. 27. (Photo: Masan Diocese)

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 29, 2022 09:41 AM GMT

Updated: August 29, 2022 10:35 AM GMT

The Vatican has accepted the resignation of Bishop Constantine Bae Ki-Hyen of Masan in South Korea on health grounds about six years after he was appointed the head of the diocese.

The Apostolic Nunciature in Seoul announced the resignation of 69-year-old Bishop Bae and the appointment of Father Paul Shin Eun-geun as the apostolic administrator of the diocese on Aug. 27, reported Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC).

The diocese organized a farewell ceremony for Bishop Bae on Aug. 28. He is the firth prelate to lead the diocese created in 1966 with territories taken from the Diocese of Busan.

Prior to his resignation, Bishop Bae issued a letter to Catholics in the diocese explaining his abdication. The letter was posted on the diocesan website on Aug. 29.

“Since my health is no longer able to serve as a servant for you, the Pope has granted me permission to resign. And accordingly, a new bishop to lead Masan diocese will be selected soon,” Bishop Bae wrote.

He also said that he has appointed Father Paul Shin Eun-geun as the ‘apostolic administrator’ to lead the diocese until a new bishop is appointed.

“How fortunate and grateful it is,” he said referring to Father Shin.

“During his tenure as a diocesan bishop for over six years, this man, who was originally weak in body and mind, did his best in other places, but he is sorry and apologetic. But he is also full of gratitude. Because he has received your prayers and love abundantly,” he added.

Bishop Bae thanked local Catholics for their sincere support of the church including the construction of the new diocesan office building, even during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a miracle and a grace,” he said.

Bishop Bae said he will retire and live in Hadong, near the Seomjingang River, which he has always loved. 

“There, I will continue to live my life as a bishop through prayer. I pray for health and peace for everyone. See you in prayer,” he concluded.

Bishop Bae was born in 1953 and was ordained a priest in 1985.

He served in various capacities in the Masan Diocese and had his higher studies in Austria and Germany. He taught in the diocesan Major Seminary for two years.

For several years, he served as the chaplain for Korean Catholics in Denver and California of the United States.

Since 2015, he served as the vicar general and chancellor of the diocese. Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Masan in 2016

Masan Diocese has 182,131 Catholics in 74 parishes served by 171 priests, according to Korean Church statistics of Dec. 31, 2021.

About 56 percent of South Koreans have no religion, about 30 percent are Christians and 15.5 percent are Buddhist, according to official government records.

Protestant Christians make up the majority and the Catholic Church's 5.6 million members are spread across three archdioceses, 14 dioceses, and a military ordinariate.

