Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’

Korean dioceses have adopted long-term pastoral plans with an emphasis on environmental protection

Artist Lim Sung Yeon explains her work ‘The rhythm of being’ during the opening of an exhibition based on Pope Francis' environmental encyclical Laudato Si' at a gallery at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on July 12. (Photo: Seoul archdiocese)

A Church-sponsored exhibition in South Korea's capital Seoul is displaying the work of young artists based on the theme of Pope Francis’ 2015 environmental encyclical Laudato Si’.

The exhibition involving the work of 11 Korean young artists, organized by Seoul archdiocese, runs from July 12-20 at a gallery at Myeongdong Cathedral, the archdiocese said in a press release.

They have attempted to express the spirit of the pope’s celebrated encyclical in their own way, it said.

The exhibition titled “Conversations About Our Common Home” features a variety of works such as paintings, illustrations, stained glass, and calligraphy.

All the 11 artists taking part won the “Sacred Art Young Artist Contest” that started in 2021.

They said they were inspired to do the artworks after reading and meditating on Laudato Si’, which calls for protection of the earth, “our common home,” and to live together with all creatures.

The theme was taken from a phrase in the third paragraph of the encyclical where the pope wrote: “I am writing this encyclical to have a dialogue with everyone about our common home.”

Bishop Benedictus Son Hee-song, vicar general of Seoul archdiocese, thanked the artists “for sharing good things” through their artwork.

“The fact that you meditated on Pope Francis’s encyclical and made it into works of art is similar to the homily of the priest at the Mass,” he continued. “It is to meditate on the 'beauty' created by God and to deliver a message through ‘works of art’.”

Son said that “taking care of the environment well is to reveal the beauty of God in nature.”

“When thinking about the environment, I hope you make art works with a sense of mission that your work is to reveal the beauty God has put in nature,” he added.

The exhibition also has a visitor participation program.

Through the "Common Home" program, audiences can decorate activity sheets with endangered animal stamps. In addition, during the "Dialogue with the Artist" session, one can listen to commentary on the work through a docent led by a young artist.

In past years, Korean dioceses have adopted long-term pastoral plans with an emphasis on environmental protection taking cues from the pope’s encyclical.

The activities include promoting organic farming, renewable energy, plastic recycling and campaigns against fossil-fuel burning and reducing carbon emissions.

