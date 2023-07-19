News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’

Korean dioceses have adopted long-term pastoral plans with an emphasis on environmental protection

Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’

Artist Lim Sung Yeon explains her work ‘The rhythm of being’ during the opening of an exhibition based on Pope Francis' environmental encyclical Laudato Si' at a gallery at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on July 12. (Photo: Seoul archdiocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 19, 2023 08:29 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2023 08:52 AM GMT

A Church-sponsored exhibition in South Korea's capital Seoul is displaying the work of young artists based on the theme of Pope Francis’ 2015 environmental encyclical Laudato Si’.

The exhibition involving the work of 11 Korean young artists, organized by Seoul archdiocese, runs from July 12-20 at a gallery at Myeongdong Cathedral, the archdiocese said in a press release.

They have attempted to express the spirit of the pope’s celebrated encyclical in their own way, it said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The exhibition titled “Conversations About Our Common Home” features a variety of works such as paintings, illustrations, stained glass, and calligraphy.

All the 11 artists taking part won the “Sacred Art Young Artist Contest” that started in 2021.

They said they were inspired to do the artworks after reading and meditating on Laudato Si’, which calls for protection of the earth, “our common home,” and to live together with all creatures.

The theme was taken from a phrase in the third paragraph of the encyclical where the pope wrote: “I am writing this encyclical to have a dialogue with everyone about our common home.”

Bishop Benedictus Son Hee-song, vicar general of Seoul archdiocese, thanked the artists “for sharing good things” through their artwork.

“The fact that you meditated on Pope Francis’s encyclical and made it into works of art is similar to the homily of the priest at the Mass,” he continued. “It is to meditate on the 'beauty' created by God and to deliver a message through ‘works of art’.”

Son said that “taking care of the environment well is to reveal the beauty of God in nature.”

 “When thinking about the environment, I hope you make art works with a sense of mission that your work is to reveal the beauty God has put in nature,” he added.

The exhibition also has a visitor participation program.

Through the "Common Home" program, audiences can decorate activity sheets with endangered animal stamps. In addition, during the "Dialogue with the Artist" session, one can listen to commentary on the work through a docent led by a young artist.

In past years, Korean dioceses have adopted long-term pastoral plans with an emphasis on environmental protection taking cues from the pope’s encyclical.

The activities include promoting organic farming, renewable energy, plastic recycling and campaigns against fossil-fuel burning and reducing carbon emissions.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’ Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’
Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt
Pope Francis visits summer camp for kids of Vatican employees Pope Francis visits summer camp for kids of Vatican employees
Diocese of Ogdensburg, N.Y., files for bankruptcy Diocese of Ogdensburg, N.Y., files for bankruptcy
Mongolia trip shows pope's love for 'every single faithful' Mongolia trip shows pope's love for 'every single faithful'
Beijing appoints HK national security commissioner Beijing appoints HK national security commissioner
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Galle

Diocese of Galle

The diocese covers a land area of 5,605.6 square kilometers and includes the districts of Galle, Matara and

Read more
Diocese of Gorakhpur

Diocese of Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur is situated 750 kilometers southeast of Delhi, 225 kilometers north of Varanasi and 275 kilometers west of

Read more
Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu

Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu

The Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu is located in the "Land Below the Wind," in northern Borneo Island, in the Malaysian

Read more
Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Tanjungkarang diocese covers the whole territory of Lampung province located on the southern tip of Sumatra Island. It

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.