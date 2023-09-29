Korean archbishop urges Catholics to help migrants, refugees

Indian Christian leaders have deplored ongoing abuse and persecution of minorities including tribal people and lower-caste communities. The reaction came after an upper caste man urinated on a downtrodden Dalit woman, in the second such incident in less than two months.

In the latest case reported last Friday, the poor Dalit woman in the northeastern state of Bihar was beaten and stripped for failing to repay a loan worth 18 US dollars. Police said the woman managed to escape when the accused told his son to urinate into the woman’s mouth.

India’s state-run National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said in a report last year that crimes against Dalits (formerly untouchables) increased by 1.2 percent in 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Church leaders say the incident is just another example of ongoing discrimination, attacks, murders and insults. In July, a leader of the ruling pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh state had allegedly urinated on a man from the tribal community.

Government data shows crimes against Dalits, who make up over 16 percent of the nation’s 1.4 billion people, continue to rise.

Ahead of the upcoming national election, Bangladesh government has agreed to establish a commission to protect the interests of religious minorities – Buddhists, Christians and Hindus –by October.

The announcement last Saturday came two days after the country's largest minority forum, The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, launched an indefinite hunger strike in Dhaka.

Devotees and activists from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) take part in a demonstration on the outskirts of Ahmadabad on October 23, 2021, against the fresh religious violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

The council earlier accused the ruling Awami League for not keeping its promises made before the previous elections. The council had planned a series of protests across the nation through September pressing for government systems and policies amid ongoing repression of religious minorities including violence and land grabbing.

The government agreed to establish a commission after seven council leaders, including two women, who were on hunger strike were hospitalized. The strike was called off following the announcement.

Thousands of teachers in Nepal called off a strike against a proposed education bill last Friday after the government agreed to address their grievances. The strike saw most of the nation’s 29,000 schools shut for three days.

The agitating teachers said the proposed law threatens their job security and development. About 282,500 teachers from public and private schools joined the protests that affected the education of over 7 million students.

Members of the Nepal Teachers’ Association protest near the parliament against the new school bill in Kathmandu on Sept. 21. (Photo: AFP)

The teachers alleged the bill proposes to hand over the jurisdiction of schoolteachers to the local government instead of the central government. They are concerned the change will encourage political infiltrations in the management of teachers.

The proposed School Education Bill, 2023 seeks to reform the five-decade-old Education Act. Amid the fiasco, rights activists and educationists have appealed teachers not to deprive student of their right to education.

Church groups and rights activists in Papua condemned a police raid at a church and alleged assault and arrest of five members. Reports say police forcibly entered the Tent Gospel Church in Keneyam, Nduga Regency late at night on Sept. 17 and arrested members, accusing them of supporting the Papuan separatists.

In a statement last Friday, the Humanitarian Coalition for Papua urged the government and security forces in the region to stop all forms of violence and uphold human rights. Amnesty International, the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence and the Democratic Alliance for Papua also criticized the use of excessive force.

The Kingmi church in Keneyam, Nduga Regency, Papua, where Indonesian police reportedly entered by force on Sept. 17 and arrested five members of the congregation accusing them of being supporters of pro-independence groups. (Photo supplied)

The incident occurred two days after the bodies of five civilians were discovered from a river following a clash between security forces and rebels in the conflict-torn Christian-majority region.

Rights groups reported 31 incidents of violence including shootings, torture, arbitrary arrests and other acts of violence since January.

Some members including leaders of a supposed religious “cult” in Catholic majority Philippines have been accused of crimes such as rape and forced marriage of children, illegal drugs and arms possession.