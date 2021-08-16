Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better

A volunteer meets a sailor on behalf of the Apostleship of the Sea, the global Catholic ministry for seafarers. (Photo: www.stellamaris.org.uk )

The South Korean branches of a global Catholic maritime ministry are gearing up to mark centenary celebrations with commitments to serve all seafarers with better spiritual and pastoral care in coming days.

The Apostleship of the Sea is a Catholic apostolic ministry for seafarers sponsored by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The ministry was renamed as Stella Maris (the Star of Sea), the Latin name for Virgin Mary, last year.

The ministry was established on Oct. 4, 1920, at the first Maritime Pastoral Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. It was officially recognized by Pope Pius XI in 1922.

Following suggestions from the Holy See, the ministry was introduced in South Korea in 1978, reported the Catholic Times of Korea. The ministry has branches in the Catholic dioceses of Busan, Incheon and Suwon.

Although the ministry marked its 100th year in 2020, the celebration was suspended to due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be celebrated on a limited scale, church officials said.

Father Kim Hyung, head of the maritime pastoral ministry in Busan Diocese, noted that the Korean Church has been helping foreign sailors since the ministry started in Busan in 1978.

Efforts are being made to change the misconception that 'sailors are rough' that is prevalent in society

Among the main services of the ministry are offering onboard Masses for foreign sailors and providing spiritual support such as hearing confessions.

Ministry teams also provide counseling about human rights and welfare services for seafarers in times of crisis such as arrest and jailing.

“We operate a shelter, hold ship-blessing ceremonies and provide necessary supplies as much as possible,” Father Kim said.

Busan Diocese’s maritime ministry is unique as it also runs a marine family pastoral ministry that provides services to family members who require spiritual help during long absences of sailors, the priest said.

“Efforts are being made to change the misconception that 'sailors are rough' that is prevalent in society,” he added.

The marine pastor of Busan Diocese offers a Mass on the third Tuesday of every month at the Catholic Center in Daecheong-dong of Busan.

Father Kim says that stories of the plight of sailors, especially during the pandemic, urge them do even better in the maritime ministry.

Referring to the accidental blocking of the Suez Canal for six days due to the grounding of large cargo ship Ever Given in March, the priest lamented the crew were blamed for the accident.

The accident caused a blockage of canals, paralyzing global supply chains and causing massive financial losses of about US$1 billion per day.

“There is too little interest in the welfare of the crew these days. If you look at the recent Suez Canal accident, the grievances of sailors can have repercussions around the world,” he said.

There are sailors in held in prisons without trial and during the pandemic crew members of ships were barred from getting off for days, forcing them into physical and mental fatigue, he noted.

We need the interest and love of many people so that the maritime ministry can deliver hope not only to sailors but also to marine families, volunteers and supporters

The maritime transport industry continues to boom but the welfare and safety of sailors are often ignored. Even during the pandemic, ship owners were negligent toward vaccination of sailors, Father Kim said.

To mark the centenary, the Vatican has unveiled a special logo and published special postal stamps.

In a message for Sea Sunday on July 11, Cardinal Peter Turkson, head of the prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Integral Human Development, urged governments, ship owners and international organizations to ensure that seafarers’ well-being and safety are protected and their human rights respected.

To celebrate the centenary of the apostolic ministry, Busan Diocese has chosen a special theme: “Rejoice in hope, persevere in tribulation, and devote yourself to prayer" (Romans 12:12).

The diocesan maritime ministry has also revamped its website and invited the faithful to be recruited as members for the ministry.

“We need the interest and love of many people so that the maritime ministry can deliver hope not only to sailors but also to marine families, volunteers and supporters,” Father Kim said.

The Apostleship of the Sea ministry has 230 pastors leading teams serving seafarers in some 300 ports in 41 countries across the globe, according to the Catholic Times.