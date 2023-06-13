Korea, Bangladesh church collaboration nurtures future priests

Seminarians from the Muslim-majority nation in South Asia have been studying in Korean seminaries for years

Denish Rongdi, a Bangladeshi seminarian, is now studying philosophy and theology at the Catholic University of Suwon in South Korea. (Photo: Facebook)

A collaboration between churches in South Korea and Bangladesh to offer priestly formation and education to seminarians from the South Asian nation is credited for promoting priestly vocation over the years.

Denish Rongdi and Urban Chiran, both ethnic Garo Catholics from Bangladesh’s tribal-majority Mymensingh Diocese, are currently studying philosophy and theology at the Catholic University of Suwon.

Rongdi and Chiran arrived in Suwon Diocese in 2021 after the diocese expressed willingness to train seminarians from the tiny church in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation of Korea (CPBC) reported on June 12.

They said the Catholic faith of their parents inspired them to join the priestly formation and their experience in Korea is “life-changing” despite the challenges.

Rongdi said studying philosophy and theology in Korean was not an easy task.

“It is difficult. Sometimes in class, it is a little difficult to understand words you do not know or things you do not know,” he told CPBC.

Chiran on the other hand puts in immense effort to gain the knowledge he needs.

“I work hard and study hard,” he said.

Both the seminary students from Bangladesh are supported and funded through the Ahn Jung-Geun Scholarship Association.

Since 2002, several Catholic seminarians from Bangladesh have studied in Korean seminaries, became priests, and now serve in the country and abroad, church sources say.

The collaboration gained momentum when Korean Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam served as the apostolic nuncio to Bangladesh (2002-2007).

Rongdi and Chiran, the latest seeds, have credited their families for their call to the priestly vocation.

“My family is a believer starting with my grandparents. So, I also went to the church with my parents,” said Rongdi.

Chiran pointed out that he had been practicing his faith “very steadily” since he was a child and many of the priests whom he saw inspired him to join the seminary.

“When I saw the priests, I thought that I should become this kind of person,” he said.

In South Korea, Christianity is the most followed organized religion and has an estimated 5.6 million Catholics.

In contrast, Christians in Bangladesh, mostly Catholics, account for about 600,000 in a population of more than 165 million.

The around 400,000 Catholics are spread over eight dioceses across the South Asian country and about half of them hail from ethnic tribal groups.

Despite their numeric minority status Christians are hailed by other faiths for their contributions to education, healthcare, and social development sectors.

The advent and growth of Catholicism in what is now Bangladesh is credited to the evangelization of European and American missionaries over the past five centuries. Catholic Church marked the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Catholicism in 2018.

Chiran hopes that he could be as fruitful in his ministry as his predecessors.

“I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him bears much fruit. (John 15:5)” he said, quoting his favorite Bible verse.

Both hope that they can support the Catholics in Bangladesh in their own ways.

“When I was working at the parish, I heard a lot of stories from believers and their problems, so I wanted to become a priest or pastor,” Rongdi said.

Chiran on the other hand wants to “teach seminarians.”

Both seminarians are expected to receive their diaconate in 2026 which will enable them to assist priests and bishops in their ministry.

They are scheduled to be ordained priests in Bangladesh in 2027.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ's call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them.

