News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

Korea, Bangladesh church collaboration nurtures future priests

Seminarians from the Muslim-majority nation in South Asia have been studying in Korean seminaries for years

Korea, Bangladesh church collaboration nurtures future priests

Denish Rongdi, a Bangladeshi seminarian, is now studying philosophy and theology at the Catholic University of Suwon in South Korea. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 13, 2023 11:43 AM GMT

Updated: June 13, 2023 12:09 PM GMT

A collaboration between churches in South Korea and Bangladesh to offer priestly formation and education to seminarians from the South Asian nation is credited for promoting priestly vocation over the years.

Denish Rongdi and Urban Chiran, both ethnic Garo Catholics from Bangladesh’s tribal-majority Mymensingh Diocese, are currently studying philosophy and theology at the Catholic University of Suwon.

Rongdi and Chiran arrived in Suwon Diocese in 2021 after the diocese expressed willingness to train seminarians from the tiny church in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation of Korea (CPBC) reported on June 12.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

They said the Catholic faith of their parents inspired them to join the priestly formation and their experience in Korea is “life-changing” despite the challenges.

Rongdi said studying philosophy and theology in Korean was not an easy task.

“It is difficult. Sometimes in class, it is a little difficult to understand words you do not know or things you do not know,” he told CPBC.

Chiran on the other hand puts in immense effort to gain the knowledge he needs.

“I work hard and study hard,” he said.

Both the seminary students from Bangladesh are supported and funded through the Ahn Jung-Geun Scholarship Association.

Since 2002, several Catholic seminarians from Bangladesh have studied in Korean seminaries, became priests, and now serve in the country and abroad, church sources say.

The collaboration gained momentum when Korean Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam served as the apostolic nuncio to Bangladesh (2002-2007).

Rongdi and Chiran, the latest seeds, have credited their families for their call to the priestly vocation.

“My family is a believer starting with my grandparents. So, I also went to the church with my parents,” said Rongdi.

Chiran pointed out that he had been practicing his faith “very steadily” since he was a child and many of the priests whom he saw inspired him to join the seminary.

“When I saw the priests, I thought that I should become this kind of person,” he said.

In South Korea, Christianity is the most followed organized religion and has an estimated 5.6 million Catholics.

In contrast, Christians in Bangladesh, mostly Catholics, account for about 600,000 in a population of more than 165 million.

The around 400,000 Catholics are spread over eight dioceses across the South Asian country and about half of them hail from ethnic tribal groups.

Despite their numeric minority status Christians are hailed by other faiths for their contributions to education, healthcare, and social development sectors.

The advent and growth of Catholicism in what is now Bangladesh is credited to the evangelization of European and American missionaries over the past five centuries. Catholic Church marked the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Catholicism in 2018.

Chiran hopes that he could be as fruitful in his ministry as his predecessors.

“I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him bears much fruit. (John 15:5)” he said, quoting his favorite Bible verse.

Both hope that they can support the Catholics in Bangladesh in their own ways.

“When I was working at the parish, I heard a lot of stories from believers and their problems, so I wanted to become a priest or pastor,” Rongdi said.

Chiran on the other hand wants to “teach seminarians.”

Both seminarians are expected to receive their diaconate in 2026 which will enable them to assist priests and bishops in their ministry.

They are scheduled to be ordained priests in Bangladesh in 2027.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican urged to step in to end endogamy in Indian Church Vatican urged to step in to end endogamy in Indian Church
Depopulating Japan through the abortion pill Depopulating Japan through the abortion pill
Korea, Bangladesh church collaboration nurtures future priests Korea, Bangladesh church collaboration nurtures future priests
Philippine villagers flee as volcano spews lava Philippine villagers flee as volcano spews lava
Indonesian court jails three Papuans for treason Indonesian court jails three Papuans for treason
Pakistan Church urges national unity to end economic woes Pakistan Church urges national unity to end economic woes
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

The Military Ordinariate of the Philippines or MOP is a diocese for the men and women in uniform of Armed Forces of the

Read more
Diocese of Aurangabad

Diocese of Aurangabad

With a land area of 64,525 square kilometers, the diocese covers the civil districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani,

Read more
Diocese of Ha Tinh

Diocese of Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh is a city in Vietnam. It is the capital of the Hà Tinh Province, and lies in North

Read more
Diocese of Rajkot

Diocese of Rajkot

The diocese is spread over 109,950 square kilometers and is located in the heart of the Saurashtra region. It covers a

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.