Knights of Malta official optimistic reforms will respect sovereignty

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service
Updated: February 01, 2022 05:26 AM GMT
The Knights of Malta maintains diplomatic relations with over 100 countries. (Photo: orderofmalta)
A week after expressing concern in a private letter about the Vatican's reform of the Knights of Malta, the order's grand chancellor said he is confident the process is now on the right path.
In a statement released Jan. 28, Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager, the grand chancellor, said that misunderstandings between representatives of the order and Cardinal Silvano Tomasi, the Vatican's special delegate, "are now beginning to subside, especially after the last two days of joint discussion."
"In particular, we have received satisfactory assurances that there is no intention to infringe in any way upon the sovereignty and the right of self-governance of the Order of Malta and, as a result, certain articles in the proposed draft constitution have been amended accordingly," he said.
The statement came after several news outlets reported letters written by von Boeselager and Cardinal Tomasi regarding a working draft of the constitution. Both letters were seen by Catholic News Service.
Founded in Jerusalem in the 11th century, the Knights of Malta is a lay religious order recognized as a sovereign state by international law, which helps to facilitate its humanitarian missions around the world and maintain diplomatic relations with over 100 countries.
In a letter published in November 2020, Pope Francis named Cardinal Tomasi as his special delegate to the order and charged him with working closely with the order to carry out the renewal of its constitution.
During the past week, we have been reminded of the Holy Father's call for the order's spiritual renewal, and especially for that of our professed members
Cardinal Tomasi, the pope said, is "my exclusive spokesperson in all matters relating to relations between the Apostolic See and the order."
The position of special delegate to the order was created in 2017 following a dramatic series of events that began in November 2016 with the removal and eventual reinstatement of von Boeselager.
In a letter to members of the order signed Jan. 19, von Boeselager said that the drafts of the new constitution and code at that point would "create significant constitutional challenges for our order" that would undermine its sovereignty and that he "would have serious difficulties to accept them in good conscience."
However, in a letter dated the next day, Cardinal Tomasi said the misunderstanding was caused by the "undue sending" of a draft that was to be reviewed by the order's working group, and he assured members "that it was never the intention of this commission, nor of the Holy Father, to undermine the sovereignty of the order, which will be totally preserved."
In his Jan. 28 statement, von Boeselager said he and other senior officials of the order "had the opportunity to explain some of the basic issues of principle and peculiarities of our order, and the need to rework the draft constitution and code submitted by the special delegate."
"During the past week, we have been reminded of the Holy Father's call for the order's spiritual renewal, and especially for that of our professed members," he wrote. "In fact, there is a real urgency to achieve this so that the order can attract new vocations" among "current and prospective members of the order who wish to live a consecrated life through the order's mission, 'Tuitio Fidei et Obsequium Pauperum' (Defense of the faith and assistance to the poor')."
Von Boeselager said another joint meeting between the order's working group and Cardinal Tomasi has been scheduled for Feb. 22-23.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…