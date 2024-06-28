Killing of Buddhist monks raises concern in Myanmar

A court decision to release Sri Lanka’s former navy chief Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda from a sensational case of abduction and murder of 11 youths has sparked protests from the family members of the victims. The protesters held rallies at the Courts Complex in the national capital Colombo to oppose his impending release on Monday.

Relatives and rights activists joined them on the streets, holding placards and banners with pictures of their missing loved ones. The navy chief was accused of conspiracy to abduct, murder, and disappear 11 young Sri Lankans during the decades-long civil war that ended in 2009.

Banners protesting the impending release of former navy chief Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda are seen in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on June 24. (Photo supplied)

The case highlighted extrajudicial killings during the ethnic conflict. He is one of 14 people accused of abducting the teenage children of wealthy families in 2008 and 2009 and killing them after extorting money. He was detained, investigated, and put on trial in a case that made international headlines.

However, in 2021, Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam announced that it would drop charges against Karannagoda, paving the way for a lower court to release him.

Activists have called for a new national law to manage Church properties in India following two separate court cases involving Catholic and Protestant dioceses in the financial capital Mumbai.

On Monday, a court initiated legal proceedings against seven people including five Catholics after indicting them for forging documents to grab an expensive plot of land belonging to the Bombay Archdiocese. They are charged with fraud and forging land documents to illegally acquire 2,538 square meters of land in the upmarket Bandra West area worth over 71 million US dollars.

An Indian Catholic man prays outside the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai in this file photo. Court cases involving Catholic and Protestant dioceses in Mumbai have prompted calls for a new national law to manage Church properties. (Photo: AFP)

In the other case, the Maharashtra state High Court on June 20 ordered the Church of North India’s Bombay diocese to demolish all illegal structures on 3,500 square meters of land that the government leased to the Protestant Church in 1953 for 99 years. The court order followed complaints that Church authorities violated lease conditions and used the property for their commercial gain by building illegal structures and renting them out to third parties.

The land in prime Fort Mumbai is estimated to be worth about 37 million US Dollars and originally belonged to the federal government’s Defence Ministry. The lease conditions prohibited the Church from using it for anything other than Christian religious use.

A court in eastern Nepal convicted a popular self-styled spiritual leader for raping a minor disciple. On Monday, the court said 33-year-old Ram Bahadur Bomjan, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2016. Bomjan is known as Little Buddha among his thousands of followers across the world.

During the alleged crime, the girl was staying as a nun at one of Bomjan's hermitages inside the forest in the eastern Bara district. The punishment for Bomjan is expected to be delivered on July 1.

Buddhist monks attend a prayer ceremony as a tribute to late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Kathmandu on Sept. 19, 2022. The involvement of self-styled spiritual leaders in criminal activities is increasing in the Himalayan nation. (Photo: AFP)

Women rights activists have slammed the abuse of power by religious leaders and said the case should be a wake-up call to end abuses “under the guise of religion.”

Bomjan was arrested in early June following a dozen complaints of sexual assault, physical abuse, and involvement in the disappearance of at least five followers. Since 2019, several religious leaders have been accused and convicted of sexual assaults in Nepal.

South Korean Church leaders and theologians have strongly recommended strengthening priestly formation in seminaries amid a drop in priestly vocation. The concerns were raised during a national symposium organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference Korea and the Catholic Theological Society of Korea this week.

It drew bishops, priests, academics, and theologians from various dioceses. The experts said the Church needs to implement revised guidelines for effective priestly formation including establishing an emotional care system and a psychological evaluation model.

Bishops and priests pose for a photo following a Mass during the national symposium on priestly formation on June 25 at Incheon Catholic University, South Korea. (Photo: Incheon Catholic University)

They suggested the formation of a national council to oversee the implementation of the Korean Catholic Priest Training Guidelines formulated last year.

A study found that in 2023, a total of 85 new priests were ordained compared to 131 in 2011, and seminary admissions dropped by 30 percent in 2021 compared to 2011. The alarming low birth rate and secularization were cited as major factors behind the decline.

Rights groups Civicus and Forum-Asia have slammed the Cambodian government for a smear campaign against a labor rights group after it published a report highlighting the lack of freedom of association.