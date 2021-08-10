X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Pol Pot henchman Khieu Samphan, 90, to deliver his oral defense in appeal hearing

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: August 10, 2021 08:26 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2021 08:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
2

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
3

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan

Aug 6, 2021
4

Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Aug 7, 2021
5

Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well

Aug 6, 2021
6

Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta

Aug 6, 2021
7

Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism

Aug 6, 2021
8

Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand

Aug 6, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 6, 2021
10

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor

Aug 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan stands during his verdict in court at the ECCC in Phnom Penh on Nov. 16, 2018. (Photo: ECCC via AFP)

The last of Pol Pot’s surviving henchman, Khieu Samphan, is expected to deliver his final defense in his appeal against convictions for genocide and crimes against humanity when the Khmer Rouge tribunal begins its last public hearings in Phnom Penh next week.

A bench of Cambodian and international judges will then deliberate on the 90-year-old’s appeal at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) and then start finalizing its legal work which began more than 15 years ago.

The ECCC has also secured convictions against the former commandant of the S21 torture and extermination center, Kaing Guek Eav — commonly known as Duch — and former brother number two Nuon Chea. Both died behind bars.

Others, including Pol Pot’s former foreign minister Ieng Sary, his wife Ieng Thirith and former military chief Ta Mok, died behind bars before a verdict could be reached for the deaths of up to 2.3 million people who perished in Cambodia between 1975 and 1979.

Legal sources at the tribunal said outstanding cases were also expected to be dealt with, including former commanders Meas Muth and Yim Tith, which remain in a legal limbo with Cambodian and international prosecutors divided over whether to proceed.

“This will be the last of the public hearings,” said a legal source who declined to be named. “It’s significant and because of the nature of this court there has been many precedents set which need to be worked through for future generations and future trials like this.”

Critics have argued the tribunal, which to date has spent about US$330 million, was too expensive given so few convictions

Hearings will begin on Aug. 16 with up to nine days reserved to finalize outstanding issues before the UN-backed courts head into recess.

Twenty-five years ago, few thought a UN-backed tribunal would happen at all, with Pol Pot — who died under house arrest in 1998 — and his henchmen living freely in Cambodia’s remote west.

Critics have argued the tribunal, which to date has spent about US$330 million, was too expensive given so few convictions. But others note that sum equates to about $200 for every person who perished under the regime.

As Helen Jarvis, former head of the ECCC’s victims’ unit, recently noted, that cost does not include the pain and suffering endured by the millions who survived the barbarity inflicted upon them by the ultra-Maoists who sought to establish an agrarian utopia.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The tribunal’s supporters also say the ECCC has brought many benefits.

Khmer Rouge history is now written into the school curriculum and their atrocities recorded in international law. Families torn apart by the ultra-Maoist regime and a 30-year civil war have been reunited and one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century consigned to history.

But it was the evidence and the chronicling of Pol Pot’s atrocities which gripped Cambodians and international observers alike, particularly M13, a death camp built in a communist-controlled area in 1971 which would serve as a prototype for what was to come.

Duch described M13 as a place “to detain, to torture, to interrogate and finally to smash and kill” and it would serve as a model for S21 and a total of 196 such camps across the country that were established after Pol Pot seized power four years later.

The remains of hundreds of thousands of people remain where they perished as evidence for the tribunal and once the ECCC shuts down are expected to be cremated in accordance with Buddhist traditions.

Also Read

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Murder of Swiss traveler sets back tourism in Thailand
Murder of Swiss traveler sets back tourism in Thailand

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Aug 10, 2021
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Aug 10, 2021
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Aug 10, 2021
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Aug 10, 2021
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Aug 10, 2021
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Aug 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's long walk to Olympic glory
Aug 10, 2021
Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Aug 9, 2021
God's love eases suffering of Covid-19 patients
Aug 8, 2021

Features

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commending faith

Commending faith
The miracle of everything

The miracle of everything
It takes a village also to abuse a child

It takes a village… also to abuse a child
Should missionary orders return their African art

Should missionary orders return their African art?
The popes decision on women lectors and acolytes did anything really happen

The pope's decision on women lectors and acolytes: did anything really happen?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus
O God, give us the ardour of love for you

O God, give us the ardour of love for you
St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.