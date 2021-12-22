Khmer Rouge tribunal ends bid to put commander in dock

The case against former Khmer Rouge commander Meas Muth will not go ahead. (Photo: AFP)

The Khmer Rouge tribunal has formally ended attempts to put a former commander in the dock for crimes against humanity and genocide after local and international prosecutors failed to reach an agreement on whether to proceed.

A brief statement from the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) confirmed the case against former Khmer Rouge commander Meas Muth would not go ahead.

“The Co-Investigating Judges ordered case file 003 to be sealed and archived, following the Supreme Court Chamber’s decision of 17 December 2021, clarifying that the case is terminated in the absence of a definitive and enforceable indictment,” the ECCC said.

The decision was widely expected after local prosecutors objected to further prosecutions following convictions registered against three senior leaders of the Khmer Rouge, an ultra-Moist outfit led by Pol Pot.

The ECCC held senior Khmer Rouge leaders responsible for the deaths of around two million people between 1975 and 1979.

Meas Muth, a former naval commander, was blamed for seizing foreign sailors plying the waters in the Gulf of Siam. Mariners from Australia, New Zealand and the United States were among them.

They were taken to S-21, forced to sign off on confessions and killed. One was taken outside the gates of the former school, placed in a tire, doused with petrol and burned alive.

Americans Michael Deeds and Christopher DeLance were among the last to be executed, shortly before a Vietnamese invasion ousted the Khmer Rouge from Phnom Penh in January 1979, forcing Pol Pot into the countryside where civil war continued for another two decades.

Meas Muth was initially cited in Case 003 alongside Sou Met, a former air force commander, whose case was terminated following his death in 2013. Case 003 was also opposed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and other senior officials.

The ECCC held its final public hearings in August and has begun winding down with focus on finalizing outstanding legal work. Judges are currently deliberating on one final appeal launched by former head of state Khieu Samphan.

He is the last surviving senior member of the Khmer Rouge and is appealing against his 2018 conviction for genocide.

Even if his appeal is successful, he will remain behind bars for the rest of his life after the appeals process was exhausted for his 2014 conviction for crimes against humanity.

Pol Pot, who led the Khmer Rouge for three decades, died in 1998 when Cambodia’s 30-year civil war came to an end, paving the way for the establishment of the ECCC.

Last month Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni signed off on legislation which will enable the United Nations-backed ECCC to finalize its mission within the next three years.