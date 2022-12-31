Key dates in the life former pope Benedict

April 19, 2005: Elected pope, succeeding John Paul II, and takes the name Benedict XVI.
In this file photograph taken on May 2, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI (R) embraces a child at the end of the weekly general audience on St. Peter's square at The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)
Key dates in the life of Joseph Ratzinger, the former pope Benedict XVI who died on Saturday aged 95:
- April 16, 1927: Born in Marktl am Inn, a small town in Bavaria in southern Germany, and named Joseph Ratzinger.
- 1941: Forced to join the Hitler Youth.
- 1951: Ordained a priest.
- 1977: Named archbishop of Munich and becomes a cardinal.
- 1981: Heads the Vatican's doctrinal congregation, once known as the Holy Office of the Inquisition. The post gives him ultimate responsibility to investigate abuse cases.
- April 19, 2005: Elected pope, succeeding John Paul II, and takes the name Benedict XVI.
- January 2006: Publishes his first encyclical "God is love", followed by "Saved by hope" in November 2007 and "Charity in truth" in July 2009.
- September 2006: Angers the Muslim world with speech in which he appears to endorse the view that Islam is inherently violent. He apologises afterwards.
- February 11, 2013: Announces his resignation, which takes effect on February 28. He is the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages. Becomes pope emeritus.
- January 20, 2022: Begs forgiveness, but issues a strong denial, after a report for the Munich church authorities says he failed to stop paedophilia by priests while he was archbishop between 1977 and 1982.
- December 31, 2022: Dies in the Vatican aged 95.
