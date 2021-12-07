X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

World

Kenyan diocese mourns deaths after bus plunges into swollen river

The bus, with a 51-person capacity, was reportedly overloaded after more people jumped on as it started crossing the river

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: December 07, 2021 05:48 AM GMT

Updated: December 07, 2021 05:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act

Dec 4, 2021
2

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
3

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
4

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
7

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
8

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
9

Naga civilians killed by Indian army in bungled operation

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Kenyan diocese mourns deaths after bus plunges into swollen river

Bishop Joseph Mwongela of Kitui urged hope as his diocese mourned the death of at least 32 people, killed when a bus carrying a Catholic choir plunged into the Enziu River.

The choir from Good Shepherd Parish in Mwingi had hired a church seminary bus to carry members and relatives to a renewal of vows for an elderly couple. One family lost 11 members. At least 30 people were rescued.

"It is very sad. The people are devastated, but we are journeying with them. We want them to have hope. This has happened, but Advent is a season of hope," Bishop Mwongela told Catholic News Service in a telephone interview. "The people had bonded very well. They were very close together."

Father Michael Ngunia of Good Shephard Parish expressed shock and sadness that the people died while traveling to a joyful event.

"The choir was singing and dancing on the riverbank in readiness for the wedding. Moments later many of them were dead. It is very tough for the community," said Father Ngunia.

Bishop Mwongela said the church has dispatched teams to offer psychosocial support to the families and planned a memorial Mass for the victims.

"They have promised to build a bridge on this river, but I think they should also focus on all other (bridges), here and beyond, where there are no bridges," said the bishop.

The bus, with a 51-person capacity, was reportedly overloaded after more people jumped on board as it started crossing the swollen river.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent condolences to the families of the victims and urged Kenyans to avoid crossing swollen rivers in the rainy season.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
Support Us

Latest News

Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi
Dec 7, 2021
Sri Lankan religious leaders seek justice from Pakistan
Dec 7, 2021
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Dec 7, 2021
Duterte jokingly offers Dominican priest top health post
Dec 7, 2021
Another church burns in Myanmar junta's onslaught
Dec 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Controversial US archbishop refuses Covid vaccine

Controversial US archbishop refuses Covid vaccine
How the pope spoke to Old Europe from Greece and Cyprus

How the pope spoke to Old Europe from Greece and Cyprus
A sad celebration of Christmas say bishops in Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands

A sad celebration of Christmas, say bishops in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands
The pope removed archbishop of Paris because of gossip

The pope removed archbishop of Paris "because of gossip"
Divisions appear among Polish bishops over migration crisis

Divisions appear among Polish bishops over migration crisis
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.