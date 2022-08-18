News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Kenyan bishops urge calm amid election dispute

William Ruto has been declared president-elect but one of the main contenders has rejected the results

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops. (Photo: KCCB

Frederick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

By Frederick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: August 18, 2022 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2022 05:02 AM GMT

Amid a persistent call for calm by the country's Catholic bishops, Kenya is remaining largely peaceful even as one of the main contenders for the presidency rejected the election results.

William Ruto, Kenya's current deputy president, was declared president-elect Aug. 15 after anxious and tense moments while votes were counted. The 55-year-old political leader, a onetime chicken trader, was elected in Aug. 9 polls that observers described as calm and peaceful.

But Aug. 16 his main challenger, Raila Odinga, an engineer, rejected the results.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"We have commenced the process of reaching out to the key political actors. ... It is our hope and prayers that these engagements will promote justice, peace and prosperity," Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde of Mombasa said Aug. 17 during a news conference called by religious leaders.

For many Kenyans, history appeared to repeat itself. While citizens have long voted peacefully, losing candidates for the presidency have repeatedly rejected the outcome as either rigged or marred by irregularities, triggering post-election violence and mass protests.

"I think Kenyans are getting used to this pattern. In the future, they will not care to vote. Voter apathy is on the rise," said Father Joachim Omollo Ouko, an Apostle of Jesus priest in the western Archdiocese of Kisumu.

While the bishops have been deeply concerned about the potential for post-election violence, this year they are confident that calm will continue.

"We are not anticipating a repeat of the violence, but we have to keep urging the people to remain calm. Any small wrong action can act as a trigger. We had a very peaceful and calm voting process. We must maintain that," Bishop Joseph Mwongela of Kitui told Catholic News Service.

"We are telling those who are disputing the outcome to follow the legal process. No one should take the law in their hands," he said.

"We must live together as Kenyans. The international community is watching," the bishop added.

In the post-election violence pattern, scores were killed when the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the 2017 vote. The Supreme Court of Kenya later nullified the result.

The most deadly post-election violence occurred between December 2007 and February 2008 when an estimated 1,200 people died in two months of ethnic fighting. The violence ignited after the late Emilio Kibaki was declared the winner and Odinga rejected the outcome as rigged.

"2022 was quite different. It appears the people are more enlightened and things went well. I can say it was a good election. I attribute this partly to prayers and peace messaging of the religious leaders," said Father Nicholas Makau, a Consolata Missionary priest.

Odinga said challenged the final tally, describing it as "null and void" and must be quashed by a court of law.

"In our view, there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect," Odinga told a news conference while urging Kenyans to remain peaceful as he sought justice through legal means.

However, Father Makau said Kenyans, after voting in what they consider an open and transparent manner, were open to hearing any evidence of wrongdoing that may be presented.

"Every Kenyan is keen to hear his evidence. They are waiting anxiously," he said.

Meanwhile, Ruto has promised to serve all Kenyans in spite of how they voted. He also has said he will not seek revenge.

"We need all hands on the deck. We do not have the luxury to look back. We do not have the luxury to point fingers, we have to work together for a prosperous Kenya," he said soon after being declared president-elect.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released
Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group
Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities
Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh
Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range
Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

National dialogue marked by uncertainty says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

National dialogue marked by uncertainty, says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

The Catholic Church has repeatedly tried to point out the importance of non-violence but violence still persists in the tiny southern African nation of absolute monarchy

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.