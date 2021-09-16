X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Kenyan bishops bar politicians from addressing church congregations

The bishops said any politician who attends Mass must do so like other worshippers

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: September 16, 2021 08:10 AM GMT

Updated: September 16, 2021 08:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
2

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
3

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad

Sep 14, 2021
7

Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling

Sep 13, 2021
8

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
9

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
10

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Kenyan bishops bar politicians from addressing church congregations

Mombasa archbishop Martin Kivuva during a past media briefing. (Photo: Daily Nation)

Catholic bishops in Kenya have banned politicians from addressing congregations in churches over concerns that the leaders were abusing the purity of places of worship.

The bishops issued the ban after it became evident that political leaders were turning the churches into campaign fields, as the political realignments occur ahead of next August's general election.

"We wish to firmly state again that our places of worship and liturgy are sacred and (do) not serve as political arenas. The church is above politics," Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde, chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement delivered at a news conference in Nairobi Sept. 15. "We as clergy, and especially the priests, are to ensure that places are not used by leaders to further their political agenda."

In the past, some priests have allowed the politicians to greet the church congregations, but the politicians have used the moment to attack their opponents or attempted to sway the congregants to their side. Some of the politicians have been accused of hate speech in churches.

According to the bishops, any politician who attends Mass must do so like any worshipper.

"No special consideration should be made for him or her to propagate his or her political agenda, nor address the congregation in our places of worship," said Archbishop Kivuva.

On Sept. 12, Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of Kenya issued a similar ban, saying the politicians were interfering with the sacredness of the places of worship.

At the news conference, the Catholic bishops also addressed other concerns, including, the politicians' defiance of a government ban on rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a dispute between the president and his deputy, and politically instigated violence.

"We wish to sound a loud warning against utterances and attitudes of possible drums of war all over the country. If unchecked, such utterances and attitudes may spark off election violence during the forthcoming electioneering period," said the bishops.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people
Sep 16, 2021
Hong Kong police order Tiananmen vigil group to delete websites
Sep 16, 2021
Indonesia court finds president negligent over pollution in landmark case
Sep 16, 2021
India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest
Sep 16, 2021
Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021
Pakistani clerics oppose anti-forced conversion bill
Sep 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What Pope Francis thinks on

What Pope Francis thinks on…
Mission ministries and coresponsibility

Mission, ministries and co-responsibility
South Korean evangelical pastor David Yonggi Cho dies

South Korean evangelical pastor David Yonggi Cho dies
The popes trip Francis messages to all of Europe

The pope's trip: Francis' messages to all of Europe
What might Africa contribute to the Synod on synodality

What might Africa contribute to the Synod on synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 16 September 2021.

Mass on Demand – Thursday 16 September 2021.
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Jesus, our Lord and Saviour

Jesus, our Lord and Saviour
Give the Church, Jesus wise people like Bellarmine

Give the Church, Jesus wise people like Bellarmine
St. Robert Bellarmine | Saint of the Daay

St. Robert Bellarmine | Saint of the Daay
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.