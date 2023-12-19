Keeping Christmas traditions alive in rural Bangladesh

The festive season is a communal celebration not just a family affair for Catholic villagers

Anjali Gomes is pictured lighting a fire at the hearth in her home in Kuthibari village, Bangladesh in December 2023. (Photo: Raphael Palma / UCA News)

Anjali Gomes gets busy from mid-November as she starts preparing for Christmas at her home in a northern Bangladeshi village.

Before mid-December, when a chilly winter descends on much of Bangladesh, she must be ready with homemade sun-dried rice powder, an essential ingredient for traditional Christmas cakes.

For making quality cakes, the 28-year-old Gomes and mothers like her in their Kuthibari village in Natore district, grind rice manually using dheki, a traditional tool for de-husking and powdering cereals.

“I don’t have a dheki at home, so I go to a neighboring family to do this,” she told UCA News with a smile.

It takes an entire day’s work to grind some 20 kilos of rice for a team of two or three people, ringing in the festive mood among women despite the laborious task.

Gomes needs to get special sun-dried rice from the local market to make rice flour.

Rice, the staple of Bangladesh, is abundantly available in villages and Christmas comes marking the end of the harvest season of the main rice-growing season in the region.

Gomes’ village stands encircled by vast fields of rice cultivation. From her house, one can see vast paddy fields, crisscrossed by unpaved and winding roads, a common scene in largely agrarian Bangladesh.

Besides rice flour, they also use other easily available farm produce like milk, eggs and molasses to bake varieties of Christmas cakes in their wood-fired earthen stoves.

As well as sharing with family members, the cakes are given to neighbors, guests, and visiting Christmas carol groups.

The baking and sharing starts a few days ahead of Christmas and continues until the New Year.

But there are also other chores during the season such as cleaning and decorating homes.



Anjali Gomes poses for a picture in front of her home in Kuthibari village, Bangladesh in December 2023. (Photo: Raphael Palma / UCA News)

Decorating the house

Gomes has to clean their brick-walled and tin-roofed family house at least a week before Christmas.

Days before Christmas, she and other family members decorate the house with locally available banana leaves and yellow marigold flowers, a long-held rural tradition passed down through generations since Portuguese missionaries evangelized in the 16th century.

Many Christian families plant marigolds in November, just before the winter sets in so that they can use the flowers for Christmas decorations.

Gomes laments the practice is slowly disappearing due to a lack of interest among the younger generation.

“But we try to continue this tradition every year,” she said.

“Though we have not planted marigolds this year, our neighbors have flowers at their home. We will get some flowers from them to decorate our house,” she added.

Along with marigolds, many families also use other decorative materials like stars, rings and hangings ornaments made of paper and plastic. They also hang up serial lights to illuminate the houses during the season.

Villagers also set up Nativity scenes in front of their houses. Some hoist large Christmas stars on top of bamboo poles.

Such decorations and illuminations are common in villages with a Christian population.

Family comes together

Gomes along with her two-year-old son, Jason, is also eagerly awaiting the homecoming of her husband, Ujjol Gomes, for Christmas.

The 40-year-old is a cook in a house in the national capital Dhaka, about 300 kilometers away, and comes home every three months for a week-long holiday.

Gomes says she is not much bothered by the shopping frenzy of villagers. She has bought a new Indian-style saree for herself and clothes for her son.

The three are joined by Ananda Gomes, 55, the elder brother of Ujjol, a daily wager who earns about 500 taka (US$4.6) per day.

“When he has no work during the rainy season, he takes meals with us,” she said.

Traditionally, local Catholics prepare traditional dishes including aromatic pulao rice, and curries of pork, beef, and chicken on Christmas and New Year.

“Pork curry is one of the main items. Meat from pigs reared in by Christian families is tastier than those raised by businessmen,” Gomes said.



A farmer is seen working in his field in Kuthibari village, Bangladesh in December 2023. (Photo: Raphael Palma / UCA News)

A slow decline in traditions

Local shops record big sales during Christmas and New Year, says 62-year-old Mukul Rozario, a Catholic who runs a grocery stall in the local Jonail market.

The season helps Rozario make extra profit each year. But he regrets that people “are slowly losing many cultural practices. Family bonding, social unity and respecting senior citizens are lacking today,” he said.

Like Kuthibari, a total of 14 villages make up Maria Virgo Potens parish under Rajshahi diocese. In most villages, Christians co-exist with their Muslim and Hindu neighbors.

The diocese has some 70,000 Catholics, of which some 50,000 are indigenous tribal people, according to Bishop Gervas Rozario of Rajshahi. The remaining 20,000 are Bengali-speaking people, he said.

Bengali Catholics, like Gomes and Rozario, are descendants of migrants from the Bhawal region, one of the oldest and largest Catholic strongholds of Dhaka archdiocese in central Bangladesh.

Hundreds of Catholics migrated to the territory a century ago aiming to acquire and cultivate cheap land to fight poverty, church records say.

Most cultural practices prevalent among Bengali parishes in the religion have their origins in Bhawal, senior Catholics say.



Marigold flowers are pictured in Kuthibari village, Bangladesh in December 2023. (Photo: Raphael Palma / UCA News)

Parish preparations

Gomes’ parish organizes a novena (nine-day) prayers to culminate on Christmas Eve to help parishioners prepare for Christmas.

The parish also exhorts them to receive the Sacrament of Confession to prepare for Christmas, says Father John Minto Roy, the assistant parish priest.

Meanwhile, Catholics volunteer to clean up the church campus spread over 10 acres (4 hectares) of land and decorate the church building.

In some villages, young Catholics form groups to sing kirtons (carols) accompanied by music and dancing. They also take part in competitions after Christmas Mass on the church premises.

The parish holds a competition for children to draw Nativity scenes and distributes prizes on Christmas Day.

Children dressed as angels sing Christmas songs and carry the Infant Jesus in a tiny manger from house to house while a carol group sing and dance.

“These are acts of joy and spirituality practices that boost unity among the parishioners,” Roy said.

Christmas time is also a season of matrimony in Catholic parishes. This year, 12 couples are getting married after Christmas in the parish.

Each family donates 200 taka (US$2) as annual contributions to the parish fund. But the amount has been increased to 300 taka this year because of inflation, said Father Sushanto D’Costa, the parish priest.

Catholics in the parish donate money ahead of Christmas to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic voluntary group, to offer new clothes and groceries to poor people.

This year, about 25,000 taka (US$227) has been raised.

Roy said Catholics raised some funds with the help of local Catholic businessmen to help some 40-60 needy families. The “gift package” to such families includes two kilograms of pork meat, half a liter of oil, and one kilogram of aromatic rice.

“We are not rich, but we do all this out of compassion, not to proclaim ourselves in public,” said a businessman requesting anonymity.

