News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Kashmir news portal shuttered after India crackdown

The Kashmir Walla, forced to vacate its office in Srinagar, says its website and social media accounts have become inaccessible

Kashmir news portal shuttered after India crackdown

Indian security personnel patrol along a street in Srinagar on Aug. 14 on the eve of India's Independence Day. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: August 22, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: August 22, 2023 05:15 AM GMT

A news portal in Indian-administered Kashmir was forced to dismantle and vacate its office in Srinagar city on Monday, two days after its website and social media accounts were blocked.

Critics have linked the shuttering of The Kashmir Walla news portal to a larger press crackdown in the disputed region where dozens of journalists have been regularly summoned by police and questioned about their work since 2019, when New Delhi revoked the territory's partial autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

"Six persons used to sit at the office and we removed all our belongings and emptied out the premises today," a staff member at the news portal told AFP on Monday.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who remains widely popular, and looks set to seek a third successive five-year term in office next year -- has been accused by critics of stifling opposition and critical media.

On Saturday, "we woke up to another deadly blow of finding access to our website and social media accounts blocked", staff at the outlet said in a statement late Sunday.

Their internet service provider blamed the blocks on a government order, and they were also serviced an eviction notice by their landlord, the statement added.

"The opaque censorship is gut-wrenching. There isn't a lot left for us to say anymore," it said.

Fahad Shah, the portal's editor -- accused of "glorifying terrorism" and "spreading fake news" by Indian authorities -- was arrested last year and remains in jail.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since both countries were granted independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the former Himalayan kingdom in full.

Over half a million Indian soldiers are deployed in the territory, battling a running insurgency from rebel groups demanding independence or Kashmir's merger with Pakistan.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Chinese Catholics support flood-affected communities Chinese Catholics support flood-affected communities
Texas lawsuit demands abortion provider pay back millions Texas lawsuit demands abortion provider pay back millions
Church-sponsored concerts support young Korean musicians Church-sponsored concerts support young Korean musicians
Pope writing new document on the environment Pope writing new document on the environment
San Francisco Archdiocese files for bankruptcy: archbishop San Francisco Archdiocese files for bankruptcy: archbishop
Ex-PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15-year exile Ex-PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15-year exile
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dumka

Diocese of Dumka

In a land area of 14,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sahibganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Deoghar (excluding

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Guwahati

Archdiocese of Guwahati

In a land area of 17, 551 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kamrup, Goalpara,

Read more
Archdiocese of Davao

Archdiocese of Davao

The Archdiocese of Davao covers Davao City, and the islands

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.