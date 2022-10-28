Karen network seeks funds for displaced in Myanmar

Group sees funding shortfall amid deepening crisis in the conflict-torn nation

People fleeing fighting between the military and the Karen National Union line up to receive food at a temporary lodging for internally displaced people in Karen state, along the Thai-Myanmar border, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Border-based Karen community groups are seeking funds from donors to provide urgent aid for the rising number of displaced people in Myanmar’s Karen state.

The Karen Peace Support Network (KPSN), the largest network of Karen civil society groups in Myanmar, said the conflict which followed the February 2021 coup has caused the displacement of over 340,000 villagers and a new humanitarian emergency in southeast Myanmar.

In a report released on Oct 27, the group revealed funding shortfalls from international donors despite the deepening crisis in the conflict-torn nation.

“Until now, approximately 50% of the funding provided to Karen groups has come from private donations, mainly from the diaspora, and this is not sustainable,” the group said.

It said they provided US$8.7 million in food aid to over 388,000 beneficiaries from the funds they raised from the diaspora and international donors between February 2021 and July 2022.

“International funding is predominantly on an ad hoc basis, with only 1-3 months of food assistance provided to communities in response to attacks. There is a clear need now for longer-term support to address food shortages caused by farmers’ inability to plant rice crops due to the conflict,” the KPSN said.

“Meet our people’s urgent humanitarian needs"

The organization is facing a food aid funding shortfall of at least $17 million for the next 12 months alone, according to the group.

It has called for “new dialogue with international donors to review our history, acknowledge our decades of experience in delivering aid” and an increase in the level of assistance to help “meet our people’s urgent humanitarian needs” and allow them to remain living in Myanmar.

The group also said border-based aid was of vital importance, as aid from inside Myanmar had trickled to a halt due to the junta’s weaponization of humanitarian assistance, including blockades, diversion and destruction of aid deliveries.

Karen communities around the world have called for sanctions against Myanmar companies involved in the supply of aviation fuel to the military and sanctions to stop international companies from being involved in any aspect of the supply of aviation fuel and equipment.

The Karen community has witnessed air strikes and heavy shelling by the military which has led to more civilians fleeing from their homes to safe areas as well as taking shelter in neighboring Thailand.

Tom Andrews, the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, has called for UN member states to launch a support coalition “to deprive the junta of weapons and finances to sustain its attacks and increase humanitarian support” as the current uncoordinated approach is inadequate and costing innumerable lives.

“A lack of aid and action by member states is exacerbating the situation on the ground,” Andrews said at the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on Oct 26.

“Nothing has changed, however, resulting in continued degradation and the incomprehension of the people of Myanmar.”

Karen state has seen more than 60 years of conflict between the military and the Karen National Union (KNU), which has left over 100,000 refugees, mostly ethnic Karen, in camps along the Thai border.

The Karen account for about 5 million of Myanmar’s 54 million people and are the third-largest ethnic group after the Bamar and Shan. The majority of Karen, also known as Kayin, are Theravada Buddhists while around 15 percent are Christians.

The KNU has largely supported the anti-junta protest movement, sheltered protesters and trained local anti-coup militias since the coup.

