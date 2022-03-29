Myanmar

Karen diaspora calls for more aid for Myanmar's displaced people

Appeal comes as military continues its assault on civilians with airstrikes in Karen state

People fleeing due to fighting between the military and the Karen National Union line up to receive food at a temporary lodging for internally displaced people in Karen state on Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 29, 2022 07:07 AM GMT

The International Karen Organization (IKO), representing Karen communities in Asia-Pacific and Europe, has appealed to the international community to provide more humanitarian aid for displaced civilians in Myanmar’s Karen state.

The appeal came as Myanmar’s military continues its assault on civilians with airstrikes in Karen state that have destroyed civilian homes and uprooted thousands of villagers.

On March 27, which marked Armed Forces Day, military airstrikes and heavy artillery attacks in Kawthoolei and other places in Karen state followed heavy casualties among the army side, according to media reports.

“The Burmese military’s indiscriminate bombings of civilian targets are violations of international law, constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity, and there must be accountability for their international crimes,” the IKO said in a March 28 statement.

There are at least 150,000 displaced civilians in Karen state alone and they are in desperate need of food, medicine and shelter, according to the IKO.

The group also appealed for international NGOs to work with local Karen organizations to deliver aid through cross-border assistance.

“The Tatmadaw [military] will annihilate terrorist groups and their supporters for killing innocent people, threatening peace and security”

Karen communities around the world have called for sanctions against Myanmar companies involved in the supply of aviation fuel to the military and sanctions to stop international companies being involved in any aspect of the supply of aviation.

Relatively peaceful eastern Myanmar also witnessed the first airstrikes in 20 years on March 27, 2021, after an army post was overrun near the border in an incident that claimed 10 lives.

The latest airstrikes came on the same day the military chief gave a warning to annihilate all opponent groups in the country.

“The Tatmadaw [military] will annihilate terrorist groups and their supporters for killing innocent people, threatening peace and security,” said General Min Aung Hlaing during the parade in Naypyidaw on March 27, adding that they will not negotiate with terrorist groups.

The military has designated the National Unity Government, established by ousted lawmakers and some ethnic groups, and the people’s defense forces as terrorist organizations.

At least 140 people were killed on March 27 last year, one of the bloodiest days in the conflict-torn nation following the military coup, triggering nationwide protests that have shifted to armed resistance as a result of the brutal crackdown by security forces.

The ongoing conflict has displaced more than 502,000 people, with a further 31,000 people seeking refuge across the border in India, according to the UN

A recent UN report labeled Myanmar's military atrocities “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

The junta is struggling to consolidate power after meeting growing resistance from newly emerged people’s defense forces, especially in Sagaing, Magway region and Kayah and Chin states.

The ongoing conflict has displaced more than 502,000 people, with a further 31,000 people seeking refuge across the border in India, according to the UN.

Predominantly Christian Karen state has seen more than 60 years of conflict between the military and the Karen National Union which has left over 100,000 refugees, mostly ethnic Karen, in camps along the Thai border.

The Karen account for about 5 million of Myanmar’s 54 million people and are the third largest ethnic group after the Bamar and Shan. The majority of Karen, also known as Kayin, are Theravada Buddhists while around 15 percent are Christians. Many Karen were animists when Christian missionaries arrived in the 19th century.

