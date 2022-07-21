Karachi Christians left reeling from floods, evictions

Caritas Pakistan working alongside the government to support affected communities

Caritas Pakistan Karachi staff providing assistance at Gujjar nullah. (Photo: Mansha Noor)

More than 500 Christians in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi are living on edge amid flooding while surviving forced eviction by the provincial government.

“These include families with partial and completely demolished houses along nullahs [narrow waterways] that criss-cross St. Judes, St. Michael and St. Philips parishes. They are among 6,000 families who still live in slums on three nullahs despite an anti-encroachment drive last year,” Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi (CPK), told UCA News.

Anti-encroachment drives have become a repeat feature ever since a court order to remove informal settlements mushrooming near two narrow streams passing through Karachi, locally known as the Gujjar nullah and the Orangi nullah, in the wake of 2019 flash floods.

Challenges have increased for survivors in Sindh and Balochistan provinces which saw higher than 30-year average rainfall earlier this month.

Caritas Pakistan is working alongside the government in supporting affected communities as the death toll nationwide has reached 238 with 187 injured as a result of flash floods. The Pakistan navy also took part in relief and rescue operations.

According to a press release from the Meteorological Department more rain-wind/thundershowers (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in the northern and central regions this week.

"The government should either provide us with new shelter or let us live here in peace"

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of southern Sindh province from July 24-26.

The CPK distributed cooked food, drinking water, food packs, hygiene and nutrition kits as well as plastic tarpaulin sheets among 300 flood-affected families from July 5-19.

“The recent heavy rains resulted in scenes of interfaith harmony as both the Church of Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest religious party in the country, distributed cooked food among survivors,” said Noor.

Razia Sunny, who lives a few meters from Gujjar nullah, condemned government indifference. Her husband was working as a laborer in a private company when her half-demolished house was inundated earlier this month.

“I couldn’t save the stored rice, flour bags and pulses alone. The dripping roof spoiled our beds and clothes. The tarpaulin, provided by Caritas, covers the dignity of resident females. The government should either provide us with new shelter or let us live here in peace,” she said.

“We are forced to purchase drinking water amid record inflation. The tap water smells and leaves dirt stains on washed clothes and dishes. The bulldozers have turned the banks of the nullah into quicksand. The passage to the nullah has been blocked after two children were rescued from the flooded steam.”

According to Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan, the floods have become deadly in southwestern Balochistan province as well.

“National office disaster management team members are in the field with the diocesan team for assessment and cooperation. We shall continue helping the people in low-lying areas of Sindh and Balochistan and stand with them in this difficult time,” he said.

