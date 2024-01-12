Justice sought for 'murdered' Bangladesh Catholic officer

Activists accuse lawmaker of involvement in death of Ovidio Mardy, a champion of tribal people's rights, in 2014

A Bangladesh tribal woman smokes Hukka, the traditional way to smoke, as she takes a rest in her rice-paddy. Settlement of non-indigenous people have further disenfranchised the original inhabitants. The murdered Catholic officer was fighting for their land rights. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of indigenous people in Bangladesh formed a human chain to seek justice for a murdered Catholic government officer on Jan. 11.

The protesters assembled in Gobindaganj in Bangladesh’s northern Gaibandha district, accusing a local lawmaker of involvement in the death of Ovidio Mardy, an acting assistant land commissioner, when he was killed on Jan. 11, 2014.

Mardy fought for the land rights of tribal people during his tenure in Gobindaganj. However, his actions did not go well with influential people, including ruling Awami League lawmaker, Abul Kalam Azad, they say.

Azad’s name is among 12 others linked to the murder case. He won a seat in the Jan. 7 polls and is a sitting lawmaker.

“We fear the newly elected lawmaker might do everything in his power to deny us justice,” said Philemon Baske, president of the joint platform of indigenous people deprived of land rights in Gaibandha.

The body, along with the Ovidio Mardy Commemoration Committee and the Adivasi Bangali Samhati Parishad (council of Bengali tribal people), organized the protest.

"We plan to seek a judicial probe into the murder," said Father Samson Marandy of Dinajpur diocese, who is Mardy's elder brother.

Mardy, riding a motorcycle, was waylaid and taken to a nearby sugarcane field where he was assaulted with an iron bar and a sharp weapon and left for dead, the priest said.

The attackers left Mardy on the roadside to make it appear like a road accident. Subsequently, the police registered an accident case.

The case was fake, filed after “forging the signature of Mardy's wife,” said lawyer Musfiqul Huda.

“The murder was well-planned,” added Marandy.

Mardy stood in the way of Azad grabbing ethnic minorities’ land, said the priest.

In 2013, Mardy prevented Anwar Hossain Babul, Azad’s brother, from grabbing 1.33 acres of land from a tribal person. In another incident, Mardy canceled a land mutation issued against Babul.

“Apart from these, Mardy became an obstacle to Azad in occupying government land through irregularities,” observed the priest.

Azad was allegedly involved in the violent eviction of thousands of tribal Christians in Gobindaganj and Gaibandha in November 2016.

In 2019, Marandy filed a murder case with a local court. However, a police investigation failed to find any evidence of murder.

Marandy submitted a no-confidence complaint about the police probe on April 21, 2022. The next hearing in the case is slated for April 23.

Speakers at the protest alleged that money and muscle power were used to delay the hearing.

The officer’s body was exhumed for a post-mortem but the report has not yet been made public.

Bangladesh is not a party to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity, well-being, and rights of the world's indigenous peoples.

The tribal population in the country is often subjected to discrimination and struggle against land dispossession and arduous living.

Acute poverty levels persist among the indigenous population and an influx of non-indigenous people has further disenfranchised the original inhabitants.

