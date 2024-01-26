Justice sought for Filipino cops slain in anti-terror operation

Total 44 members of Special Action Force of the Philippine police were killed by insurgents in Mindanao in 2015

A family member cries while paying tributes during a remembrance ceremony in Palo Town on Jan. 25 to honor 44 members of elite Special Action Force (SAF) of Philippine police who were killed by insurgents during an anti-terror operation in 2015. (Photo: Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas)

Filipinos flocked to pay tributes to 44 members of an elite police unit who were killed during a botched anti-terror operation in the insurgency-plagued southern province of Mindanao nine years ago.

The call for justice was made during a memorial service to honor the slain cops from the Special Action Force (SAF) of the Philippine police at the police academy in Silang, Cavite province on Jan. 25.

The cops were allegedly slaughtered by insurgents in the marshland of Mamasapano, Maguindanao where they moved in to hunt two US-listed terrorists in the Muslim-majority province.

“Was there a case filed against those people who killed the 44? Until now, not yet,” said former SAF chief Getulio Napeñas, Jr. on Jan. 25.

“I would like to see cases filed against the perpetrators because they killed, that’s murder… They were massacred. Some were still alive, yet they were killed,” Napeñas told reporters during the event.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who led the wreath-laying ceremony in honor and remembrance of the fallen 44 police officers, urged Filipinos to work together to achieve unity and peace.

“It is now up to us, who lived, who benefitted from their full measure of devotion to duty, to build a kinder and gentler society, wherein those they have left behind can live in peace and prosperity. That is the mission they have left us to pursue when they did not return from their last patrol,” Marcos said in his speech.

“In their last hours, in that place of honor, we can draw many important lessons. The lesson such as to put nation before self. To display courage under fire. To resolve to forge ahead,” the president added.

In the Eastern Visayas region, police director Brigadier General Reynaldo Pawid, director of Philippine National Police (PNP) led a commemorative ceremony for 44 fallen commandos, six of them from the region.

“Their lives were far too brief, but they have lived meaningful ones. Rest assured that the entire PNP and the public that they have sworn to serve and protect will continue to remember their gallantry,” said Pawid, as family members of the slain troopers offered wreaths of flowers at Camp Kangleo in Palo town in Leyte, in the central Philippines.

“We will continue to rally for peace. In the name of service and love for the country, they have made the greatest sacrifice — fallen but not forgotten,” Pawid said during the event.

The elite force clashed with a motley group of combatants from Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and other armed extremist groups shortly after they successfully captured and killed Malaysian terrorist and bomb expert Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, during the top-secret operation codenamed “Oplan Exodus.”

The US government had placed a US$5 million bounty on Marwan.

Aside from Marwan, at least 18 MILF fighters, five Bangsa Moro Freedom Fighters combatants, and five other civilians died during the clash.

The second terrorist Abdul Basit Usman was later killed in a separate operation on May 3, 2015, in Maguindanao.

In the aftermath, Napeñas, Jr. was suspended and faced trial on charges of usurpation of authority and graft, together with the former PNP chief Alan Purisima.

The two were acquitted by a special court that has jurisdiction over criminal and civil cases against government officials and employees accused of crimes such as graft and corruption, in 2020.

Then-president Benigno Aquino III was also cleared from 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and other Mamasapano-related charges on Sept. 3, 2019. Aquino died on June 24, 2021.

Following a series of conflicts including the Mamasapano encounter in the troubled Mindanao Island, the government signed a peace accord with the MILF, leading to the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in February 2019.

The establishment of a new region sought to avoid further hostilities on the island.

Napeñas says the peace agreement was insufficient to bring justice to the fallen commandos.

